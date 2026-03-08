Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 8 (game #1001).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #1002) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BEAKER

VIDEO GAME

WEREWOLF

MICROSCOPE

MAFIA

WAREHOUSE

FISHBOWL

ANIMAL

SPOTLIGHT

COMPANY

GONZO

WEARABLE

E STREET BAND

HOT SEAT

WHEREFORE

FOZZIE

NYT Connections today (game #1002) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Where are you, where?

Where are you, where? GREEN: You looking at me?

You looking at me? BLUE: It's time to play the music, it's time to light the lights…

It's time to play the music, it's time to light the lights… PURPLE: Who's in charge?

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #1002) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: STARTING WITH THE SAME SOUND, SPELLED DIFFERENTLY

STARTING WITH THE SAME SOUND, SPELLED DIFFERENTLY GREEN: METAPHORS FOR PUBLIC SCRUTINY

METAPHORS FOR PUBLIC SCRUTINY BLUE: MUPPETS

MUPPETS PURPLE: THEY FEATURE A BOSS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1002) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1002, are…

YELLOW: STARTING WITH THE SAME SOUND, SPELLED DIFFERENTLY WAREHOUSE, WEARABLE, WEREWOLF, WHEREFORE

WAREHOUSE, WEARABLE, WEREWOLF, WHEREFORE GREEN: METAPHORS FOR PUBLIC SCRUTINY FISHBOWL, HOT SEAT, MICROSCOPE, SPOTLIGHT

FISHBOWL, HOT SEAT, MICROSCOPE, SPOTLIGHT BLUE: MUPPETS ANIMAL, BEAKER, FOZZIE, GONZO

ANIMAL, BEAKER, FOZZIE, GONZO PURPLE: THEY FEATURE A BOSS COMPANY, E STREET BAND, MAFIA, VIDEO GAME

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

The second I saw E Street Band among the answers today I knew I had to play it first. I'm a massive Bruce Springsteen fan — he's by a distance the greatest live performer I've ever seen — and the legendary E Street Band are very much a part of that. The obvious connection was 'boss' (because Springsteen is of course 'The Boss'), and that fit well with MAFIA, HOT SEAT and COMPANY as things that all have a boss. But it was wrong. Just 'one away', but wrong all the same.

Rather than risk another mistake I looked elsewhere and realized there were four Muppets on the board: FOZZIE, GONZO, ANIMAL and BEAKER. I don't love the Muppets quite as much as the E Street Band, but there's not a lot in it; ANIMAL would be a great addition to it, actually.

I was surprised to see that was the blue group, given that it was quite an easy one, so I was confident I'd now be able to solve them all. Sounding out the remaining words gave me yellow, STARTING WITH THE SAME SOUND, SPELLED DIFFERENTLY.

Next, I spotted that FISHBOWL, SPOTLIGHT, MICROSCOPE and HOT SEAT all seemed to go together as 'being the focus of something'. They were — the actual answer was METAPHORS FOR PUBLIC SCRUTINY — but I didn't guess it yet, because I wanted to solve the E Street Band one.

Instead, I looked again at the other four words that must go together, namely MAFIA, E STREET BAND, VIDEO GAME and COMPANY and realized that VIDEO GAMES also often have a boss (as in 'boss fight'), so guessed that and got purple. And now I'm going to go listen to The Wild, The Innocent & The E Street Shuffle for the 1 billionth time!

