NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 9 (game #1002)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 8 (game #1001).
Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.
What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got a daily Strands hints and answers article if you need help for those too, while my Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Connections today (game #1002) - today's words
Today's NYT Connections words are…
- BEAKER
- VIDEO GAME
- WEREWOLF
- MICROSCOPE
- MAFIA
- WAREHOUSE
- FISHBOWL
- ANIMAL
- SPOTLIGHT
- COMPANY
- GONZO
- WEARABLE
- E STREET BAND
- HOT SEAT
- WHEREFORE
- FOZZIE
NYT Connections today (game #1002) - hint #1 - group hints
What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: Where are you, where?
- GREEN: You looking at me?
- BLUE: It's time to play the music, it's time to light the lights…
- PURPLE: Who's in charge?
Need more clues?
We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
NYT Connections today (game #1002) - hint #2 - group answers
What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: STARTING WITH THE SAME SOUND, SPELLED DIFFERENTLY
- GREEN: METAPHORS FOR PUBLIC SCRUTINY
- BLUE: MUPPETS
- PURPLE: THEY FEATURE A BOSS
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Connections today (game #1002) - the answers
The answers to today's Connections, game #1002, are…
- YELLOW: STARTING WITH THE SAME SOUND, SPELLED DIFFERENTLY WAREHOUSE, WEARABLE, WEREWOLF, WHEREFORE
- GREEN: METAPHORS FOR PUBLIC SCRUTINY FISHBOWL, HOT SEAT, MICROSCOPE, SPOTLIGHT
- BLUE: MUPPETS ANIMAL, BEAKER, FOZZIE, GONZO
- PURPLE: THEY FEATURE A BOSS COMPANY, E STREET BAND, MAFIA, VIDEO GAME
- My rating: Moderate
- My score: 1 mistake
The second I saw E Street Band among the answers today I knew I had to play it first. I'm a massive Bruce Springsteen fan — he's by a distance the greatest live performer I've ever seen — and the legendary E Street Band are very much a part of that. The obvious connection was 'boss' (because Springsteen is of course 'The Boss'), and that fit well with MAFIA, HOT SEAT and COMPANY as things that all have a boss. But it was wrong. Just 'one away', but wrong all the same.
Rather than risk another mistake I looked elsewhere and realized there were four Muppets on the board: FOZZIE, GONZO, ANIMAL and BEAKER. I don't love the Muppets quite as much as the E Street Band, but there's not a lot in it; ANIMAL would be a great addition to it, actually.
I was surprised to see that was the blue group, given that it was quite an easy one, so I was confident I'd now be able to solve them all. Sounding out the remaining words gave me yellow, STARTING WITH THE SAME SOUND, SPELLED DIFFERENTLY.
Next, I spotted that FISHBOWL, SPOTLIGHT, MICROSCOPE and HOT SEAT all seemed to go together as 'being the focus of something'. They were — the actual answer was METAPHORS FOR PUBLIC SCRUTINY — but I didn't guess it yet, because I wanted to solve the E Street Band one.
Instead, I looked again at the other four words that must go together, namely MAFIA, E STREET BAND, VIDEO GAME and COMPANY and realized that VIDEO GAMES also often have a boss (as in 'boss fight'), so guessed that and got purple. And now I'm going to go listen to The Wild, The Innocent & The E Street Shuffle for the 1 billionth time!
Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, March 8, game #1001)
- YELLOW: CITIES LIMA, NICE, OSAKA, PHOENIX
- GREEN: PALINDROMES EYE, REFER, ROTATOR, SELES
- BLUE: HORROR MOVIES MINUS "S" GREMLIN, JAW, SINNER, TREMOR
- PURPLE: STARTING WITH SLANG FOR ZERO JACKET, NADAL, SQUATTER, ZIPPER
What is NYT Connections?
NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.
On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.
It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.
It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief, the latest in a long line of senior editorial roles he’s held in a career that started the week that Google launched (nice of them to mark the occasion). Prior to joining TR, he was UK Editor in Chief on Tom’s Guide, where he oversaw all gaming, streaming, audio, TV, entertainment, how-to and cameras coverage. He's also a former editor of the tech website Stuff and spent five years at the music magazine NME, where his duties main