Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #869) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

ONLY

CONNECT

OLIVE

BRANCH

FAB

FAN

JUST

TWIST

FANTASTIC

SIMPLY

CHERRY

SPREAD

RADIATE

MINT

PETIT

MERELY

NYT Connections today (game #869) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

GREEN: Minimal

Minimal BLUE: Beverage adornments

Beverage adornments PURPLE: Add the number after three

Add the number after three YELLOW: Exude expansively

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #869) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

GREEN: IN THE SLIGHTEST

BLUE: COCKTAIL GARNISHES

PURPLE: ___FOUR

YELLOW: EMANATE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #869) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #869, are…

GREEN: IN THE SLIGHTEST JUST, MERELY, ONLY, SIMPLY

JUST, MERELY, ONLY, SIMPLY BLUE: COCKTAIL GARNISHES CHERRY, MINT, OLIVE, TWIST

CHERRY, MINT, OLIVE, TWIST PURPLE: ___FOUR CONNECT, FAB, FANTASTIC, PETIT

CONNECT, FAB, FANTASTIC, PETIT YELLOW: EMANATE BRANCH, FAN, RADIATE, SPREAD

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

Today’s Connections features an insider joke/apology on the top line paying homage to Only Connect, the British quiz show whose format is uncannily similar to this 16-grid puzzle game and which preceded it by approximately 15 years. The tiles OLIVE and BRANCH possibly suggest an acknowledgement? A debate to be continued elsewhere.

Anyway, I digress. Onwards with edition 869…

I was on the right track with IN THE SLIGHTEST, but guessed PETIT instead of ONLY. Meanwhile, in an odd turn of events I managed to see ___ FOUR, and a second tribute to an iconic game, while the yellow/easiest group flew way above my head.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, October 26, game #868)

YELLOW: KINDS OF INSTRUMENTS BRASS, PERCUSSION, STRING, WIND

BRASS, PERCUSSION, STRING, WIND GREEN: WORDS IN A FAMOUS MUHAMMAD ALI QUOTE BEE, BUTTERFLY, FLOAT, STING

BEE, BUTTERFLY, FLOAT, STING BLUE: KINDS OF CONTESTS BEAUTY, POPULARITY, STARING, TALENT

BEAUTY, POPULARITY, STARING, TALENT PURPLE: WORDS WITH DIMINUTIVE SUFFIXES DOGGY, DROPLET, KITCHENETTE, STARLING