SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #850) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CREAM

ALTERNATIVE

PEARL

RIVER

BEST

EGGSHELL

OYSTER

GARAGE

NAIL

GLOSS

SELECT

ARENA

CLASSIC

ELITE

FLOWER

MATTE

NYT Connections today (game #850) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: The pinnacle of quality

The pinnacle of quality GREEN: Types without the roll

Types without the roll BLUE: What you would brush on a wall

What you would brush on a wall PURPLE: Words united by a thing we sleep on

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #850) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FINEST

GREEN: ROCK MUSIC SUBGENRES

BLUE: PAINT FINISHES

PURPLE: KINDS OF BEDS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #850) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #850, are…

YELLOW: FINEST BEST, CREAM, ELITE, SELECT

BEST, CREAM, ELITE, SELECT GREEN: ROCK MUSIC SUBGENRES ALTERNATIVE, ARENA, CLASSIC, GARAGE

ALTERNATIVE, ARENA, CLASSIC, GARAGE BLUE: PAINT FINISHES EGGSHELL, GLOSS, MATTE, PEARL

EGGSHELL, GLOSS, MATTE, PEARL PURPLE: KINDS OF BEDS FLOWER, NAIL, OYSTER, RIVER

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

Even though I made a mistake falling into a Connections trap I’m still classifying this one as easy.

My error was including CLASSIC instead of CREAM in the FINEST category – I got locked into thinking that these were all words marketing uses to sell the same products to us for an elevated price. As in you’re not just getting a standard experience – for just $25 you are getting an ELITE experience.

My slip-up was easily corrected and the other categories were easy to spot from there on in. I might even have solved the hardest purple group if I’d have applied myself a bit harder.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, October 7, game #849)

YELLOW: GOSSIP BUZZ, DIRT, DISH, TALK

BUZZ, DIRT, DISH, TALK GREEN: SEEN AT A WEDDING ALTAR, BOUQUET, CAKE, RING

ALTAR, BOUQUET, CAKE, RING BLUE: TEAM BUNCH, CREW, GROUP, PACK

BUNCH, CREW, GROUP, PACK PURPLE: MUSICALS PLUS STARTING LETTER BRENT, CHAIR, FANNIE, SCATS