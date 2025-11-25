Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, November 25 (game #898).

NYT Connections today (game #899) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

JAN

SEC

IRA

MAR

APR

KAT

GOD

MAY

FLOW

DEB

CAN

TAB

COULD

CFO

SUE

MIGHT

NYT Connections today (game #899) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: It’s happening… perhaps

It’s happening… perhaps GREEN: Female names

Female names BLUE: Short money

Short money PURPLE: Beasts read the wrong way

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #899) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: VERBS EXPRESSING POSSIBILITY

GREEN: WOMEN'S NICKNAMES

BLUE: FINANCIAL ABBREVIATIONS

PURPLE: BACKWARDS ANIMALS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #899) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #899, are…

YELLOW: VERBS EXPRESSING POSSIBILITY CAN, COULD, MAY, MIGHT

CAN, COULD, MAY, MIGHT GREEN: WOMEN'S NICKNAMES DEB, JAN, KAT, SUE

DEB, JAN, KAT, SUE BLUE: FINANCIAL ABBREVIATIONS APR, CFO, IRA, SEC

APR, CFO, IRA, SEC PURPLE: BACKWARDS ANIMALS FLOW, GOD, MAR, TAB

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

These kinds of games – where all the tiles are similar – discombobulate me, which possibly explains the strange order in which I got today’s categories. It’s always odd when the yellow/easiest category is the one you get last.

Before that, though, I made the most obvious error one could make today by selecting the four words that were also abbreviations for months.

CFO and APR was the key to unlocking FINANCIAL ABBREVIATIONS, but I won’t pretend to know what the other two tiles mean. While BACKWARDS ANIMALS again seemed too obvious to be a purple group – GOD was the tile that made me see the others here. Dog bless you all.

