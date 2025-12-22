Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, December 22 (game #925).

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #926) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DRACULA

DOGMA

UNCONSCIOUS

KRYPTONITE

FRANKENSTEIN

FIXATION

ACHILLES' HEEL

SUPERMAN

OEDIPUS

COMPLEX

SOFT SPOT

LITTLE RED

RIDING HOOD

LINKLATER

DOWNFALL

DARTH VADER

BRATZ

SUPEREGO

NYT Connections today (game #926) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Weakness

Weakness GREEN: Sigmund’s ideas

Sigmund’s ideas BLUE: Outerwear in common

Outerwear in common PURPLE: Food item found in a bun

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #926) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: VULNERABILITY

GREEN: FREUDIAN CONCEPTS

BLUE: CHARACTERS IN CAPES

PURPLE: STARTING WITH SLANG FOR SAUSAGE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #926) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #926, are…

YELLOW: VULNERABILITY ACHILLES' HEEL, DOWNFALL, KRYPTONITE, SOFT SPOT

ACHILLES' HEEL, DOWNFALL, KRYPTONITE, SOFT SPOT GREEN: FREUDIAN CONCEPTS FIXATION, OEDIPUS COMPLEX, SUPEREGO, UNCONSCIOUS

FIXATION, OEDIPUS COMPLEX, SUPEREGO, UNCONSCIOUS BLUE: CHARACTERS IN CAPES DARTH VADER, DRACULA, LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD, SUPERMAN

DARTH VADER, DRACULA, LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD, SUPERMAN PURPLE: STARTING WITH SLANG FOR SAUSAGE BRATZ, DOGMA, FRANKENSTEIN, LINKLATER

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

I am sure there were plenty of sausage heads (is that the right term?) who spotted the purple group immediately. Alas, I was not among them.

Instead, my focus was on psychology and what became FREUDIAN CONCEPTS. My mistake came about because I thought that ACHILLES’ HEEL belonged alongside OEDIPUS COMPLEX – it’s all Greek to me.

From here it was an easy home run, with CHARACTERS IN CAPES being a pleasing group of heroes and villains.

