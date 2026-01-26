Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, January 26 (game #960).

NYT Connections today (game #961) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BATMOBILE

FRIAR

CARD

ROBIN

JOKER

BASEMENT

PENGUIN

CHARACTER

SHERIFF

DEVIL

CAPSTONE

FLYER

RANGER

MAID

BALLROOM

CUTUP

NYT Connections today (game #961) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: A fun person

A fun person GREEN: Hockey player

Hockey player BLUE: His merry men and woman

His merry men and woman PURPLE: Initially seen as Yankee Stadium

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #961) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: QUITE THE LAUGH

GREEN: NHL TEAM MEMBER

BLUE: FIRST WORDS OF ROBIN HOOD CHARACTER NAMES

PURPLE: STARTING WITH BASEBALL GEAR

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #961) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #961, are…

YELLOW: QUITE THE LAUGH CARD, CHARACTER, CUTUP, JOKER

CARD, CHARACTER, CUTUP, JOKER GREEN: NHL TEAM MEMBER DEVIL, FLYER, PENGUIN, RANGER

DEVIL, FLYER, PENGUIN, RANGER BLUE: FIRST WORDS OF ROBIN HOOD CHARACTER NAMES FRIAR, MAID, ROBIN, SHERIFF

FRIAR, MAID, ROBIN, SHERIFF PURPLE: STARTING WITH BASEBALL GEAR BALLROOM, BASEMENT, BATMOBILE, CAPSTONE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

If you've been playing Connections for a while I'm sure you – like me – had a strong sense of deja-vu today, with several previously played categories reappearing and the Caped Crusader making another stealthy appearance.

Even though every sense was telling me it was a trap. I couldn't resist linking ROBIN, BATMOBILE, PENGUIN, and JOKER. After that I made another mistake but got closer, with QUITE THE LAUGH connecting CARD, CHARACTER and JOKER but trying DEVIL instead of CUTUP.

With one group down, I saw the NHL TEAM MEMBER names and was on my way to the finish line after spotting ball, cap, bat and base at the start of BALLROOM, CAPSTONE, BATMOBILE, and BASEMENT.

