The latest Indie World Showcase featured 18 games coming to Nintendo Switch consoles

Three games stuck out to me most among the bunch

Blue Prince also got a Nintendo Switch 2 release date

The Indie World Showcase for March 2026 has wrapped! In the presentation's 15-minute runtime, we were treated to trailers and gameplay footage for 18 Nintendo Switch games in total, including titles such as Denshattack, My Little Puppy, Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault, and more.

There was pretty much something for everyone, but there are three indie games in particular that caught my attention and have pushed me one step closer to buying a Switch 2.

First up is Blue Prince, which is available today on Nintendo Switch 2. The award-winning game Dogubomb and Raw Fury first launched on April 10 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, but is now available in handheld mode.

Blue Prince, which was nominated for Best Indie Game at The Game Awards 2025, is a mystery that takes place in a peculiar Mt. Holly manor with ever-changing rooms, featuring puzzle roguelike mechanics that unlock the path to Room 46.

The Switch 2 port also makes use of the console's Joy-Con 2 mouse controls, allowing players to smoothly navigate Mt. Holly.

Next up is Mixtape, a narrative-driven adventure of three friends exploring the greatest hits of their teenage experience, coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on May 7.

From the developers of The Artful Escape, Mixtape is inspired by classic coming-of-age movies, featuring eclectic gameplay and a varied soundtrack of popular music from artists including DEVO, The Smashing Pumpkins, and more.

With a striking visual artstyle and awesome-looking skateboarding mechanics, Mixtape is also coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on the same day.

Finally, for one of my most anticipated games of 2026: Grave Seasons. This Stardew Valley-like narrative sim game has been on my wishlist for so long and looks like the perfect game to play in handheld mode, but unfortunately, it still doesn't have a release date.

After escaping from jail and establishing your new farming life in the idyllic town of Ashenridge, you soon find out that a supernatural serial killer is living among you. There's farming, romance, investigative mechanics, and quests to complete for the townies.

While there's no specific launch date, we do know that it's launching this summer for Nintendo Switch, as well as PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

