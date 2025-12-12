Here's a round-up of every winner at The Game Awards 2025

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 makes history by securing nine awards out of 12 nominations

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 also took home Game of the Year 2025

The Game Awards 2025 took place last night, and it was one for the books.

The night was filled with plenty of game announcements and world premiere trailers to get excited for, but it was the main ceremony that stunned everyone with Sandfall Interactive's Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which was nominated in 12 categories, making history by taking home nine awards in total.

The game dominated the show and was up against some other big hits, including Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, Donkey Kong Bananza, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Hades 2, and Hollow Knight: Silksong.

In case you missed the show, we're here to round up every single winner from this year's ceremony.

The Game Awards 2025 - Winners

GAME OF THE YEAR

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (WINNER)

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

BEST GAME DIRECTION

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (WINNER)

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades 2

Split Fiction

BEST NARRATIVE

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (WINNER)

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Silent Hill f

BEST ART DIRECTION

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (WINNER)

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

BEST SCORE AND MUSIC

Christopher Larkin, Hollow Knight: Silksong

Darren Korb, Hades 2

Lorien Testard, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (WINNER)

Toma Otowa, Ghost of Yōtei

Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

Battlefield 6 (WINNER)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Silent Hill f

BEST PERFORMANCE

Ben Starr, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Charlie Cox, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Erika Ishii, Ghost of Yōtei

Jennifer English, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (WINNER)

Konatsu Kato, Silent Hill f

Troy Baker, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Atomfall

Doom: The Dark Ages (WINNER)

EA Sports FC 26

South of Midnight

GAMES FOR IMPACT

Consume Me

Despelote

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

South of Midnight (WINNER)

Wanderstop

BEST ONGOING

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Marvel Rivals

No Man’s Sky (WINNER)

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Baldur’s Gate 3 (WINNER)

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

BEST INDEPENDENT GAME

Absolum

Ball x Pit

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (WINNER)

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

BEST DEBUT INDIE GAME

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (WINNER)

Despelote

Dispatch

Megabonk

BEST MOBILE GAME

Destiny: Rising

Persona 5: The Phantom X

Sonic Rumble

Umamusume: Pretty Derby (WINNER)

Wuthering Waves

BEST VR/AR

Alien: Rogue Incursion (WINNER)

Arken Age

Ghost Town

Marvel’s Deadpool VR

The Midnight Walk

BEST ACTION

Battlefield 6

Doom: The Dark Ages

Hades 2 (WINNER)

Ninja Gaiden 4

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Hollow Knight: Silksong (WINNER)

Split Fiction

BEST RPG

Avowed

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (WINNER)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

The Outer Worlds 2

Monster Hunter Wilds

BEST FIGHTING

2XKO

Capcom Fighting Collection 2

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (WINNER)

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage

BEST FAMILY

Donkey Kong Bananza (WINNER)

LEGO Party!

LEGO Voyagers

Mario Kart World

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Split Fiction

BEST SIM/STRATEGY

The Alters

FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles (WINNER)

Jurassic World Evolution 3

Sid Meier’s Civilization 7

Tempest Rising

Two Point Museum

BEST SPORTS/RACING

EA Sports FC 26

F1 25

Mario Kart World (WINNER)

Rematch

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

BEST MULTIPLAYER

Arc Raiders (WINNER)

Battlefield 6

Elden Ring Nightreign

Peak

Split Fiction

BEST ADAPTATION

A Minecraft Movie (Legendary Pictures/Mojang/Warner Bros)

Devil May Cry (Studio Mir/Capcom/Netflix)

The Last of Us: Season 2 (HBO/PlayStation Productions) (WINNER)

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (FOST Studio/Ubisoft/Netflix)

Until Dawn (Screen Gems/PlayStation Productions)

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

007 First Light

Grand Theft Auto 6 (WINNER)

Marvel’s Wolverine

Resident Evil Requiem

The Witcher 4

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Caedrel

Kai Cenat

MoistCr1TiKaL (WINNER)

Sakura Miko

The Burnt Peanut

BEST ESPORTS GAME

Counter-Strike 2 (WINNER)

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE

brawk - Brock Somerhalder (Valorant)

Chovy - Jeong Ji-hoon ( League of Legends ) (WINNER)

f0rsakeN - Jason Susanto (Valorant)

Kakeru - Kakeru Watanabe (Street Fighter)

MenaRD - Saul Leonardo (Street Fighter)

Zyw0o - Mathieu Herbaut (Counter-Strike 2)

BEST ESPORTS TEAM

Gen.G - League of Legends

NRG - Valorant

Team Falcons - DOTA 2

Team Liquid PH - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Team Vitality - Counter-Strike 2 (WINNER)

PLAYER'S CHOICE

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Dispatch

Genshin Impact

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Wuthering Waves (WINNER)

