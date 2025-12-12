The Game Awards 2025 winners list – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 makes history as it takes home 9 awards, including Game of the Year
Here are the biggest wins of the night
- Here's a round-up of every winner at The Game Awards 2025
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 makes history by securing nine awards out of 12 nominations
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 also took home Game of the Year 2025
The Game Awards 2025 took place last night, and it was one for the books.
The night was filled with plenty of game announcements and world premiere trailers to get excited for, but it was the main ceremony that stunned everyone with Sandfall Interactive's Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which was nominated in 12 categories, making history by taking home nine awards in total.
The game dominated the show and was up against some other big hits, including Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, Donkey Kong Bananza, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Hades 2, and Hollow Knight: Silksong.
In case you missed the show, we're here to round up every single winner from this year's ceremony.
The Game Awards 2025 - Winners
GAME OF THE YEAR
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (WINNER)
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
BEST GAME DIRECTION
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (WINNER)
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades 2
- Split Fiction
BEST NARRATIVE
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (WINNER)
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Silent Hill f
BEST ART DIRECTION
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (WINNER)
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
BEST SCORE AND MUSIC
- Christopher Larkin, Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Darren Korb, Hades 2
- Lorien Testard, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (WINNER)
- Toma Otowa, Ghost of Yōtei
- Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
BEST AUDIO DESIGN
- Battlefield 6 (WINNER)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Silent Hill f
BEST PERFORMANCE
- Ben Starr, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Charlie Cox, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Erika Ishii, Ghost of Yōtei
- Jennifer English, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (WINNER)
- Konatsu Kato, Silent Hill f
- Troy Baker, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- Atomfall
- Doom: The Dark Ages (WINNER)
- EA Sports FC 26
- South of Midnight
GAMES FOR IMPACT
- Consume Me
- Despelote
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
- South of Midnight (WINNER)
- Wanderstop
BEST ONGOING
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- Marvel Rivals
- No Man’s Sky (WINNER)
BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (WINNER)
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
BEST INDEPENDENT GAME
- Absolum
- Ball x Pit
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (WINNER)
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
BEST DEBUT INDIE GAME
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (WINNER)
- Despelote
- Dispatch
- Megabonk
BEST MOBILE GAME
- Destiny: Rising
- Persona 5: The Phantom X
- Sonic Rumble
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby (WINNER)
- Wuthering Waves
BEST VR/AR
- Alien: Rogue Incursion (WINNER)
- Arken Age
- Ghost Town
- Marvel’s Deadpool VR
- The Midnight Walk
BEST ACTION
- Battlefield 6
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- Hades 2 (WINNER)
- Ninja Gaiden 4
- Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (WINNER)
- Split Fiction
BEST RPG
- Avowed
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (WINNER)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- The Outer Worlds 2
- Monster Hunter Wilds
BEST FIGHTING
- 2XKO
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (WINNER)
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage
BEST FAMILY
- Donkey Kong Bananza (WINNER)
- LEGO Party!
- LEGO Voyagers
- Mario Kart World
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
- Split Fiction
BEST SIM/STRATEGY
- The Alters
- FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles (WINNER)
- Jurassic World Evolution 3
- Sid Meier’s Civilization 7
- Tempest Rising
- Two Point Museum
BEST SPORTS/RACING
- EA Sports FC 26
- F1 25
- Mario Kart World (WINNER)
- Rematch
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
BEST MULTIPLAYER
- Arc Raiders (WINNER)
- Battlefield 6
- Elden Ring Nightreign
- Peak
- Split Fiction
BEST ADAPTATION
- A Minecraft Movie (Legendary Pictures/Mojang/Warner Bros)
- Devil May Cry (Studio Mir/Capcom/Netflix)
- The Last of Us: Season 2 (HBO/PlayStation Productions) (WINNER)
- Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (FOST Studio/Ubisoft/Netflix)
- Until Dawn (Screen Gems/PlayStation Productions)
MOST ANTICIPATED GAME
- 007 First Light
- Grand Theft Auto 6 (WINNER)
- Marvel’s Wolverine
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Witcher 4
CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR
- Caedrel
- Kai Cenat
- MoistCr1TiKaL (WINNER)
- Sakura Miko
- The Burnt Peanut
BEST ESPORTS GAME
- Counter-Strike 2 (WINNER)
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE
- brawk - Brock Somerhalder (Valorant)
- Chovy - Jeong Ji-hoon (League of Legends) (WINNER)
- f0rsakeN - Jason Susanto (Valorant)
- Kakeru - Kakeru Watanabe (Street Fighter)
- MenaRD - Saul Leonardo (Street Fighter)
- Zyw0o - Mathieu Herbaut (Counter-Strike 2)
BEST ESPORTS TEAM
- Gen.G - League of Legends
- NRG - Valorant
- Team Falcons - DOTA 2
- Team Liquid PH - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Team Vitality - Counter-Strike 2 (WINNER)
PLAYER'S CHOICE
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Dispatch
- Genshin Impact
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Wuthering Waves (WINNER)
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming.
