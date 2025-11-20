The Golden Joystick Awards 2025 airs today, November 20, at 8AM PST / 11AM EST / 4PM GMT / 5PM CEST

The ceremony will feature 26 categories, including the brand new Best Remake/Remaster category

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is leading with seven nominations, including for Ultimate Game of the Year

The Golden Joystick Awards 2025, one of the biggest ceremonies of the year that celebrates the industry's best games, is close at hand - here's when you can tune in.

The 43rd annual Golden Joystick Awards begin today on Thursday, November 20, at 8AM PST / 11AM EST / 4PM GMT / 5PM CEST, and can be watched on the official social channels, including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter / X, Facebook, Steam, and TikTok.

This year, the show will be hosted by Resident Evil Village and Baldur's Gate 3 actor Maggie Robertson and she'll be joined by several guest presenters from the games industry, including Alix Wilton Regan (Dragon Age: Inquisition and Cyberpunk 2077), Doug Cockle (The Witcher franchise) and Ciara Berkeley (The Witcher 4), Ben Starr (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33), and more.

Over 120 games, studios, hardware, and TV Shows are being represented across 22 categories that have been voted for by the public, including the brand new Best Remake/Remaster category.

There are a total of 26 categories, but four categories, Streamer’s Choice Award, Breakthrough Award, Hall of Fame, and Critics’ Choice, are chosen by an expert panel of journalists and content creators.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is leading with seven nominations, including in the biggest category, Ultimate Game of the Year, Studio of the Year, and more.

The game is accompanied by Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, Ghost of Yōtei, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, all of which have five nominations each.

Indie titles like Blue Prince, Hades 2, and Hollow Knight: Silksong are also up for some awards, including Ultimate Game of the Year.

Alongside the main event, audiences can also expect a live performance featuring music from games nominated in the Ultimate Game of the Year category reimagined by music quintet Sonaris Ensemble.

Elsewhere, the nominations for The Game Awards 2025 have been announced, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 dominates the categories as the most-nominated game in the show's history.

