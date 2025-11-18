The next Xbox Partner Preview has been announced

It's scheduled to air on November 20 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM UK time

A fresh look at 007 First Light, Tides of Annihilation, and Reanimal will be revealed

Microsoft has announced that its next Xbox Partner Preview will air this week and feature a brand new look at some of its upcoming games, including 007 First Light.

The next Xbox Partner Preview is scheduled to take place on November 20 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM UK time and can be watched on the official Xbox YouTube and Twitch channels.

News on upcoming games from Microsoft's partners, IO Interactive, Eclipse Glow Games, and THQ Nordic, will be shared during the show, along with new reveals and Xbox Game Pass announcements.

The main event will cover "an exciting first look at content" for 007 First Light, an extended gameplay trailer for the upcoming dark fantasy epic Tides of Annihilation, as well as a fresh look at Reanimal, the next game from Little Nightmares creator Tarsier Studios.

Baldur's Gate 3 and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 actor, Jennifer English, who also stars in Tides of Annihilation, will be the voiceover artist for the show.

007 First Light, the James Bond game from the studio behind Hitman, is expected to launch on March 27, 2026, for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

The game, which has been nominated for Most Anticipated Game at The Game Awards 2025, was last showcased during the September State of Play with a 36-minute gameplay deep dive, and we're hoping for another extended look at the Xbox Partner Preview.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tides of Annihilation, which is described as a fantasy action-adventure inspired by Arthurian legend, was revealed earlier this year. We don't know when it, or Reanimal, is, but the upcoming broadcast would be the perfect time to announce release dates.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.