Two Tomb Raider games were announced at The Game Awards 2025

This includes Legacy of Atlantis , a remake of the first title in the series

Studio head Scott Amos spoke about the pressure of remaking such an iconic entry in a recent interview

The announcement of not one but two new Tomb Raider games was one of the biggest surprises of The Game Awards 2025.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, a remake of the very first game in the series, is coming next year while Tomb Raider: Catalyst, set to launch in 2027. The former will be the first new installment in the series in almost a decade.

Billed as 'a stunning reimaging' of 1996's Tomb Raider, Legacy of Atlantis has a lot to live up to as it seems positioned to bring the series back to its roots after the acclaimed reboot trilogy.

"I think we put the most pressure on ourselves," explained developer Crystal Dynamics studio head Scot Amos in a recent Q&A session attended by TechRadar Gaming.

"We know as fans what we want [...] and everything we do is for the fans," he continued. "We listen very intently to our fans, to the audiences, to the players."

"There's a tremendous pressure to be respectful, but also keep that iconic core that has made this character [of protagonist Lara Croft] enduring for so long."

According to Amos, the team is driven by a desire "to always be better and better each time to maintain that legacy."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We'll have to see how Legacy of Atlantis stacks up against the other Tomb Raider games when it launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC in 2026.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.