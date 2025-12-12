Arcnaut Studios has announced Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic at The Game Awards

The RPG will be directed by Knights of the Old Republic and Mass Effect trilogy director Casey Hudson

FOTOR is described as a spiritual successor to KOTOR and is in early development

A new Star Wars game set during the Old Republic era is now in development at Arcnaut Studios and will be helmed by Knights of the Old Republic and Mass Effect trilogy director Casey Hudson.

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic was officially unveiled during The Game Awards 2025 with a teaser trailer. It's a narrative-driven single-player action role-playing game(RPG) where you step into the role of a Force user on a journey through a galaxy on the edge of rebirth.

Created in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, Fate of the Old Republic is said not to be a direct sequel or continuation of BioWare's KOTOR, and is still in the early stages of development.

Though this may be the case, I am curious as to why what looks to be the Leviathan can be spotted in the trailer, an Interdictor-class cruiser which was commanded by Saul Karath, who served under Darth Revan, and then later Darth Malak, in KOTOR.

Perhaps it's not the Leviathan and merely a completely different Sith Interdictor-class cruiser, or will FOTOR have some sort of connection to Revan's tale? We'll have to wait and see.

Speaking in an interview with Star Wars, Hudson, who co-founded Arcanaut Studios this year, said he was eager to return to the galaxy, but explained that "a project like this is a huge commitment for everyone involved, so it took the right conditions to get everything to line up".

"Our goal is developing the kind of games I love making: emotionally powerful, cinematic adventures driven by player agency, narrative depth, and immersive world-building," Hudson said. "Conversations between our team and Lucasfilm Games led to an incredible opportunity to return to Star Wars, and once again we can hardly believe we’re working on such a special project."

While there is no release window just yet, we know that the game will be a spiritual successor to KOTOR that "immerses players in an unforgettable experience where every decision deepens their journey toward light or darkness."

"Working on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was one of the defining experiences of my career," Hudson continued. "With Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, we’re telling a completely new and different story with everything we’ve learned since - crafting an adventure about choice, destiny, and the timeless struggle between light and dark. It’s a dream come true to once again collaborate with Lucasfilm Games."

