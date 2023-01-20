Best single-player games: top titles for playing solo

The best single-player games guarantee fun for hours that you don't have to schedule with friends first. Even as games as service, those never-ending, sprawling multiplayer adventures, become more popular, for many of us, single-player games continue to be what it's all about. There's often a bigger focus on grand storytelling when developers only have one player character to account for, and while games like Destiny 2 also have brilliant worlds and stories, sometimes you just want to play something and be done with it.

Whether you're playing on PC, Xbox Series X, PS5 or Nintendo Switch, in a single-player game, the focus is on you. Many games allow you to tackle their missions in a non-linear order, but single-player games are free of time constraints such as limited-time events. Also, single-player games that don't offer an open world could be just the thing you need – sometimes we just want to be guided through an adventure, whether short or slightly longer. the year 2023 is stacked with great upcoming single-player games, such as Final Fantasy 16, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

While in multiplayer games, the kind of adventure you’ll have depends in part on how other players around you behave, the best single-player games offer giant, cinematic set pieces, moments you will likely remember long after playing. The may never feel as great as they did the first time, but they are part of the joy of a handcrafted adventure for one.

Best single-player games

Hades (Image credit: Supergiant Games)

Available on: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S PC, Nintendo Switch

Developed by Supergiant Games, makers of Bastion, Hades is the story of Zagreus, the son of Hades, who attempts to escape from the Underworld to reach Mount Olympus, with the occasional bit of help from the Olympians themselves.

If you’re looking for an excellent rougelike that will bring you hours of fun, then Hades is the one for you. Bonus points If you have even a passing interest in Greek mythology, as the game is full of interesting references. With a great soundtrack, satisfyingly quick combat, an interesting story and plenty of ways to create your own fighting style, it has a lot going for it. Oh, and it even lets you date and redecorate Hades' hallowed halls. It’s just really good fun with high production values that will last you a long while if you want to uncover everything Hades has to offer.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Available on: , PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

For many, Witcher Geralt's third adventure sits at the apex of video game storytelling and one of the best single-player games out there. Everything from side-quests with lowly peasants to political tinkering of lords and barons seems to have been treated with same degree of love and attention by the writers.

The Witcher hero Geralt of Rivia is recognisable to many and has even become the star of a The Witcher Netflix show. The world of The Witcher is not just astounding in terms of topographical scale and variety, but also impressive in its sense of history and life, as it seems that every village, castle ruins and cave has a story to tell.

The fact that The Witcher 3 remains as remarkable an experience today as it was when it first came out is proof of its groundbreaking role in the medium. Excited for the sequel? Learn everything we know about The Witcher 4.

Resident Evil 2 Remake (Image credit: Capcom)

Available on: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

For years, Japanese horror games were all the rage, and Resident Evil 2 was one of the reasons for the genre's popularity. Its mix of inventory management, cautious wayfinding and battling shambling zombies was groundbreaking. there is nothing like playing through Resident Evil 2's tense atmosphere alone, and we think that alone makes it deserving to be among the best single-player games.

Like the original, Resident Evil 2 Remake has two coinciding campaigns, each with a different protagonist: Leon Kennedy or Claire Redfield. While it follows the narrative beats of the original game, it’s also an archetype of modern level design, as you solve puzzles and open up shortcuts around the maze-y Raccoon City Police Department. Remake or not, this is one of the best horror games to date. For a more in-depth look, visit our Resident Evil 2 Remake review.

Undertale (Image credit: Toby Fox)

Available on: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Undertale is the kind of game that will pull you in and then stay with you long after you’ve put the controller down. Taking many of the best elements from the ever-evolving RPG genre, it weaves a world built on choice, consequence and compassion. As a child dropped into an underground world filled with terrors, you’ll have to face a whole host of monsters to make it home. How you face them and what choices you make define your journey.

This is one of the best single-player games because it’s challenging, both mechanically and emotionally. The strong impact it had on so many people makes it a great addition to our list.

Celeste (Image credit: Maddy Makes Games)

Available on: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

The makers of Towerfall, one of the greatest couch multiplayer games around, took some of the game’s best mechanics and transformed them into a winning 2D platformer about seemingly nothing much but climbing a mountain. In reality, it's an emotional journey packed into a challenging platformer.

You’ll find yourself confronting a constant and growing trickle of different obstacles and challenges. Many levels can be played through in different iterations, and all that finger-cramping platforming is wrapped in a touching story about friendship and tribulation. Celeste feels as significant and seismic for the modern 2D platformer as Super Meat Boy was when it came out a decade ago, earning it a place on our list both for its emotional story and tight controls.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Image credit: Nintendo)

Available on: Nintendo Switch

Setting players loose as longtime protagonist Link in a beautifully realized (and ruined) Hyrule, Breath of the Wild is the first truly open-world Zelda title and immediately one of the best open-world games around. If you want to know more about why Nintendo's open-world experiment works out, read our The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild review.

Rolling plains, puzzle-filled shrines, and dense forests are there to be explored, while combat slowly reveals its impressive nuance after some tough early skirmishes. With crazy physics that allows for new solutions to each problem, Breath of the Wild is the gift that keeps on giving and it's definitely worth playing before Breath of the Wild 2 releases.

Total War: Warhammer 3 (Image credit: Sega)

Available on: PC

Creative Assembly first brought its signature brand of strategy to the grimdark world of Warhammer in 2016, but it wasn’t until 2022 that the studio refined it. Total War: Warhammer 3 builds on its predecessors in every way to deliver a superbly inventive strategy experience and possibly the best Warhammer video game of all time and one of the best-single player games for strategy enthusiasts. (If you are looking for more strategy recommendation, check our list of the best strategy games of all time.)

The open-ended sandbox gameplay that characterized past Total War games is reigned back in favor of a more directed grand campaign. You’ll still be raising armies, growing cities, and crushing your enemies under the hawkish boot of your ever-expanding empire, but you'll also follow a central questline. The semi-linear segments act as tense, challenging dungeons that provide structure to the single-player campaign, and punctuate its gameplay to make your warring that much more engaging. Warhammer 3 may well be one of the most ambitious single-player strategy games to release, but it’s also one of the most accessible. If you’re looking to jump into the strategy genre, start here. Check out our Total War: Warhammer 3 review.

Elden Ring (Image credit: FromSoftware Inc.)

Available on: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

FromSoftware’s latest game may be on our list of the best single-player games, but playing it can be an almost communal experience. There are so many secrets to find in its sprawling open world that you will likely exchange notes with friends for a while to come.

Even though it's outrageously difficult as the other FromSoftware games, Elden Ring will allow you to find alternative routes to your goal, sometimes that can involve playing with other people from its online community, but this is fundamentally still a single-player game. Our five-star Elden Ring review called it huge, consistently inventive and absurdly good – an invitation to dive in if we’ve ever had one. If you haven't given it a go yet, find out more about Elden Ring in our Elden Ring review.

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Image credit: Rockstar games)

Available on: PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S, PC

A prequel to the original game, Red Dead Redemption 2 tells the story of Arthur Morgan, a member of the notorious Van Der Linde gang living at the tail-end of the Wild West era. Arthur’s narrative deals with his transgressions, of which there are many, maybe even too many, but it weaves itself through one of gaming’s most detailed open worlds with true artistry.

Red Dead is certainly a game that will keep you busy. Between story missions, mini-games, activities and side quests, you will find yourself sinking plenty of hours into this title without even noticing it, making it one of the best single-player games of all time.

What Remains of Edith Finch (Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Available on: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, iOS, Xbox X/S, PC

In this walking simulator, you meander about in her sizeable but recently abandoned family home set on a haunting island in Washington State. As you explore the richly detailed house by visiting the still-furnished rooms of each family member and get swept up in the dreamy haze of surreal vignettes that show you how they died.

This is a meditative and often sad game about piecing together the story of a family that seems to be afflicted by a merciless curse. Edith Finch is the kind of thematically heavy, highly curated experience that focuses on narrative and yet works just the way it is.

God of War (Image credit: Sony)

Available on: Playstation 5

The sequel to 2018's God of War improves on it's predecessor in few ways when it comes to gameplay, but the world that Kratos and Atreus travel aure has grown. God of War Ragnarok is a full-fledged open world game, marrying the game's evocative storytelling with jaunts around the realms. As before, there will be a lot of the wildly satrisfying axe-throwing and light puzzling, but traversal has been iterated upon fun ways now that Kratos has permanent access to his blades, and the world and its giant monsters look even more stunning than before.

God of War is a PlayStation flagship, and for good reason. There is always something new to see in God of War Ragnarok, and the story between Kratos and his son is once again one you can't help but follow to its incredibly emotional conclusion.

Best single-player games: FAQ

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

What single-player games release in 2023? Plenty of big single-player games await us this year. You can swing your lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, or your wand Hogwarts Legacy . If you don't want to swing anything, you may want to go on a space odyssey with the long-awaited Starfield, instead.