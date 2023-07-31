Best PC strategy games 2023 - our top picks

The best PC strategy games are rich with meaningful choices that will keep even a hardened genre veteran on the edge of their seat.

Strategy games have long been at home on the personal computer platform, and with them being perfect to play with a mouse and keyboard, a lot of strategy games find themselves among the top-ranking best PC games too.

However, contrary to many of the best RPGs, these games will challenge you to think big. Whether you're managing an interstellar empire or a medieval dynasty, the best PC strategy games will keep you up at night, curious as to what'll happen if you play out just one more turn.

However, given the age and pedigree of the strategy genre, there are an overwhelming number of options out there which can be bamboozling to even the most savvy strategy game enjoyers. So as to help you on your journey e've combed through the crop and come up with a list of the very best PC strategy games.

Like any such list, there is a broad range of titles here, ranging from indie darlings to high-budget titans. You'll find some of the best co-op games on this list, as well as some more single-player-friendly experiences. Whatever your preferences, however, we're confident that there will be something on our list that'll tickle your fancy.

Best PC strategy games 2023

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition

It's impossible to talk about the best PC strategy games without mentioning Age of Empires 2. This classic title first defined our understanding of real-time strategy genre in 1999 and thanks to numerous expansions and a recent remaster, it's better than ever.

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition allows players to command numerous civilizations as they rise to the top of the Imperial Age, from the clashes of the Scots and English to the Spanish invasion of the Aztec Empire.

It may have fewer quality-of-life options than its modern counterparts, but, if you're looking for one of the definitive RTS experiences, you could do a lot worse than the grandparent of the genre.

The Civilization series ranks highly amongst the best PC strategy games, and Civilization 6 is no exception. Like its predecessors, Civ 6 grounds the stakes and spectacle of its grand strategy in our own reality, ensuring that any who play it instantly have access to the frame of reference.

Over the course of several dozen hours, you'll guide and mold your fledgling civilization, bending the course of history. Why not have the U.S. build the Eiffel Tower or the Incas develop steam power years before the British? With Civilization 6, history is yours to shape. The title is especially strong in multiplayer, too, and well worth playing alongside friends.

Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3

Though certainly one of the best PC strategy games, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 is far from the most serious. Though the title has the deep and rewarding strategy you'd expect from the much-beloved Command & Conquer series, the main campaign is bursting with charming B-movie schlock.

Featuring George Takei and Tim Curry, you'll battle across the world as either the Soviets, the Allies, or the Empire of the Rising Sun. The title is very much of its time and has a few problematic elements, but, getting to see Curry's Premier Cherdenko ham it up is no less delightful 15 years on. Red Alert 3 is a strong reminder that the best PC strategy games don't always have to take themselves seriously.

Crusader Kings 3

Crusader Kings 3 sits comfortably among the best PC strategy games of recent years. In this century-spanning title, you take on the role of a feudal noble during the medieval period. Over the course of your character's lifespan, you'll make countless decisions, ranging from the personal to the political. You'll wind up embroiled in a complex web of politics and social intrigue, underpinned by marriages, vendettas, and raw ambition.

What's more, every game of Crusader Kings 3 is different, a promise delivered by the game's mind-bogglingly broad library of events and happenings, enhanced by constant updates. Crusader Kings 3 isn't just a test of your strategic nous, but also tells an emergent story. Players come away from campaigns full of anecdotes and amusement. Plus, with the game available on Xbox Game Pass, there's never been a better time to join them.

343 Industries collaborated with genre veterans at Creative Assembly to create Halo Wars 2, a distinctive title that brings more than a little style to our best PC strategy games list. The RTS has you take up arms with the UNSC forces of the Spirit of Fire or the mysterious new Banished, a Brute-led Covenant-like faction.

Though built to be console-friendly, Halo Wars 2 is a blast on PC, offering a campaign that's especially rewarding to fans of the Halo franchise. The title also boasts some incredible music, courtesy of composers Gordy Haab, Brian Lee White and Brian Trifon. Expect the games' colorful visuals and percussive soundtrack to stay with you long after you step away from your keyboard.

If Age of Empires 2 started the modern RTS, then it's Starcraft 2 that refined the model to near perfection. This eSports giant is perhaps the most renowned title on this best PC strategy games list, and with good reason. The 1v1 skirmish mode alone offers a finely tuned PvP experience that's set the gold standard for RTS titles for years.

On top of all this, Starcraft 2 offers a three-part campaign, full of gorgeous cinematics and more than the occasional difficult choice for players to make. In addition to customizing your units between missions, the immersive campaigns have you take on the role of a faction's leader, deciding how to handle the dangerous situations the galaxy throws at you. Whether you play as the plucky Terrans, the enigmatic Protoss, or the xenomorphic Zerg, there are plenty of memorable moments across Starcraft 2's varied missions.

Stellaris

Stellaris is to galactic conquest what Crusader Kings 3 is to medieval kingdoms. Both are developed by Paradox Interactive, but Stellaris takes a rather broader approach, allowing you to build an interstellar civilization of almost any kind. From starship construction to planetary management, there's a huge amount for you to do in this strategy epic.

Want to play as a federation of human do-gooders who want to seek out new live and new civilizations? You can. Want to be an alien hive mind hell-bent on devouring all organic life in the galaxy? You can do that, too. Thanks to the wealth of customization options and expansions available, the possibilities are nearly endless.

Total War: Warhammer 3

Total War: Warhammer 3 is one of the best PC strategy games when it comes to fantasy. Armies of Elves, demons, ogres, and more clash across the Old World of Games Workshop's classic dark fantasy setting in stunning real-time battles. As you'd hope, each faction behaves very distinctly, the noble knights of Bretonnia's majestic cavalry couldn't be more different from the conniving infiltrators of the rat-like Skaven.

What's more, the game's campaigns have you manage an entire faction, building armies, upgrading cities, and spending resources to best defeat your enemies. Though the basic campaign makes for an engaging story, the recently added Mortal Realms mode allows you to battle across locations from all three games in the series, using any of the trilogy's factions. It's an ambitious game mode that needs to be seen to be believed.

Total War: Shogun 2

Total War: SHOGUN 2 prides itself on being the perfect mix of real-time and turn-based strategy, ideal for both newcomers and veterans of the genre. Set in the darkest age of Feudal Japan, endless war has left a country divided. Ten warlords strive for supremacy, but only one can rise above it all to win the heart of the nation.

Within this game, you take on the role of Daimyo, the clan leader, and you must use military engagements, economics and diplomacy to re-unite Japan under your command and become the new Shogun. You'll also be able to battle online and experience the main campaign in two-player mode, if you wanted to share the battle with a companion.

Aliens are real and they are coming for Earth. That's the gist of XCOM: Enemy Unknown. You'll need to put together an elite team, build a base and do research while pulling off high stakes missions against an unknown threat and keeping the nations funding you happy. No pressure, right? Wrong. This TBS title is brutal and unrelenting, making it all the more satisfying when you pull off the perfect mission.

With the original XCOM being widely regarded as one of the best turn-based strategy games, the re-imagined title only expands on the legacy with a new invasion story, new enemies, and new technologies to fight them with in your desperate rush to defend Earth.

XCOM 2 is the sequel to XCOM: Enemy Unknown and is, for the most part, just more of the same but with one major twist: we already lost. Aliens have invaded and humanity has been conquered. Now, you're not leading Earth's defences, you're leading its last resistance movement. Take the fight to the alien overlords and discover what they're planning before it's too late.

Within this high-stakes title, you'll take command of the Avenger, an alien supply craft which has been transformed into XCOM's mobile headquarters. From here, you'll be able to enjoy an open-ended experience that lets you take control of your strike team and where to guide them next and how to try and return somewhat to normal.

