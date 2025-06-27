Steam Summer Sale is even better than I thought – here are the most worthwhile deals

If you managed to catch my Steam Summer Sale predictions, you'll know that there were plenty of titles on the list, and except for The Last of Us Part 2, all games were indeed discounted. It marks this Steam Summer Sale as one of the best in my books, including steep discounts for critically acclaimed titles.

Many of them are ones I didn't see coming (or simply just didn't think of), and they manage to stand out as the best deals among all. If my backlog of games wasn't massive already, these titles have just expanded it further – and I doubt it will be the end of my purchasing run before it ends on July 10.

Resident Evil 4

Don't let it bite you Leon! (Image credit: Future / Isaiah Williams)

You might not be surprised to see me address this game first. That's right, Resident Evil 4 remake is indeed on sale on Steam as I anticipated, and right up there with the original and Resident Evil 2 remake, it's one of, if not the best entry, I've played in Capcom's survival horror franchise.

After multiple playthroughs (I've honestly lost count at this point), I'm currently clocked in at 331 hours of playtime. Yes, you read that right – and the hours keep growing thanks to its replay value within the base game alone, and then mods take it to a greater extent with gameplay randomizers and more.

If you haven't played it yet, it's now 50% off at $19.99 / £16.49, an absolute steal if you ask me. It's coming at the same time as the Capcom Spotlight that gave us new details on Resident Evil Requiem, launching on February 27, 2026, making this the best time to experience the reimagining of a classic.

Cyberpunk 2077

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 is $20.99 / £17.49 with 65% off, and it's a very easy recommendation for me. It's another title I've clocked hundreds of hours in, and I see myself potentially diving back in, as it's been a while since I've finished its Phantom Liberty DLC. It's a game I own on GOG Galaxy, and I use my handheld (running Bazzite, a SteamOS clone) quite regularly, so I'm tempted to purchase it on Steam instead.

While I'm part of the crowd that wishes this game had an option for a third-person perspective, it's one of the most immersive RPG games I've played in years; its sequel, Cyberpunk 2 (previously codenamed Project Orion), is now in pre-production, so it's the perfect time to dive into Night City and experience all that it has to offer.

Dead Space

Now that's freaky... (Image credit: EA)

The steepest and most appealing discount I've seen so far is EA's Dead Space remake. It's currently 80% off, available at $11.99 / £9.99, and it's the first game I snapped up when I opened the Steam store. I've not played it yet, but I notice it's a critically acclaimed game, and honestly, any survival horror game that reminds me of Resident Evil 4 is right up my lane.

A similar game, The Callisto Protocol, is another in my backlog that I've purposely left sidelined due to its repetitive nature; a sentiment many reviewers shared at the time of its launch. All signs point toward a better experience in the Dead Space remake, and I can't wait to dive in.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

(Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

This one is still a fairly new title and easily a game of the year contender (from what I've played so far). Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is 10% off at $44.99 / £37.79, and while that might not seem like a monumental discount, its original $49.99 / £41.99 price is already a steal, because it's easily one of 2025's best titles.

Take this from one who isn't a fan of turn-based games, Expedition 33 blends turn-based and real-time mechanics together, forming an engaging and immersive combat experience that keeps you coming back for more. It's comparable to Larian Studios' beloved Baldur's Gate 3, with dialogue and voice acting that is up there with the best in the RPG genre.

Devil May Cry 5

"Hey, do you do parties?" (Image credit: Capcom)

Last but definitely not least, if for whatever reason you've not played Capcom's legendary Devil May Cry 5, do yourself a favor and buy it right now. It's currently available at $7.49 / £5.99, thanks to its 75% discount, and it takes the throne in the genre of hack and slash games.

It's a hard game to master, as it has quite a lot of depth to combat (especially when using Dante), but it's a great time for all players with difficulty levels for all skill levels. This is a 2019 game but doesn't feel dated whatsoever, running on Capcom's fantastic RE Engine.

I've been waiting for a sixth instalment for a long while, or at least a Devil May Cry 3 remake, but Devil May Cry 5 has enough content to keep you engaged for hundreds of hours – and I must mention, three incredibly badass protagonists. You won't regret it, trust me.