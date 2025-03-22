Assassin's Creed Shadows is hands-down one of the most beautiful PC ports I've ever seen

After suffering with terrible PC ports for the past few months - many of which have no right to perform poorly considering their visuals - I can finally look at a brand-new title and genuinely stop in awe of it. There's only a handful of titles that have left me amazed by incredible environments and spectacle: CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 comes to mind instantly (at least, after the post-launch patches).

This time, it's Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Shadows - and when I tell you that this is one of the best-looking games I've ever played on PC, I'm not bluffing. It's not to score points on Ubisoft's side with all the controversy surrounding the title, no sir; it's giving credit where credit is due, and Shadows does an absolutely stellar job with its visuals.

It certainly isn't all perfect though: the top-of-the-line Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 can struggle to push the frame rate beyond 60fps at 4K native max settings, but compared to what we've seen with recent PC ports, this is nowhere near as bad. Based on the current consensus, it seems as though the performance issues may be a result of forced RTGI (Ray Traced Global Illumination) for the game's 'Hideout' area.

Essentially, this means you cannot fully disable ray tracing, which I suspect is the main factor behind the game's high hardware-demanding nature. However, my experience with it was completely different using the Asus TUF Nvidia RTX 4080 Super OC Edition - and I'm now eager to dive right back in.

The usual stutterfest of recent times is absent in Shadows, and I couldn't be happier

Using my Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED ultrawide monitor, playing Assassin's Creed Shadows at the 'Ultra High' graphics preset with native AA and DLSS Frame Generation enabled (as shown above), I managed an average of 74fps - and fortunately, the game's benchmark tool has a stutter counter which came back reading zero on all of my benchmarks.

Again, Shadows is an absolutely gorgeous game to look at, but that's when RTGI is fully turned on (not just in the Hideout) and it comes with a heavy performance cost. Unlike other PC ports though, the frame time was completely flat - so even when the frame rate would drop to a minimum of 60fps on my setup, it still felt like a smooth experience.

It's also worth noting that recent Nvidia drivers have been causing issues with performance and causing black screens - its most recent one includes official DLSS 4 support for AC Shadows, but I'm sticking with driver 572.47 until all is stable again. I'm not sure if other reports regarding performance (especially on low-end cards) are a result of driver issues or if the real-time RTGI is responsible, but I'm happy to say that either way, it's still a smooth playable experience with no major stutters.

(Image credit: Future/Isaiah Williams)

I've seen a similar thing with Indiana Jones: The Great Circle - in that case, lowering the resolution actually gave me slightly worse performance, which makes sense as the GPU was no longer under heavy load and the CPU bottleneck was evident. It's also another title that doesn't allow you to fully disable ray tracing, so I wonder if that's the same case with Shadows.

Fortunately, DLSS Frame Generation works great with this game. While some ghosting is still present (likely because I'm not using DLSS 4 Override), it's not noticeable unless you're really trying to look for it and there's no major input lag. It's another case where upscaling and AI are being used to polish game performance after the fact, I know - but when you're trying to run ray tracing at 4K maximum settings in any modern triple-A game, it's often needed - especially with Shadows, where upscaling is practically compulsory.

Assassin's Creed Shadows' RTGI visuals make the performance hit worth it

I must state again that Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the best games in terms of its visuals, and it's really one of those titles that you need to see for yourself to believe it. Images won't do it any justice and the OLED screen just amplifies the experience entirely.

Games that fail to impress with their graphics (like Rise of the Ronin) still launch on PC with bad performance, mostly with awful frame time graphs: I've been calling it the stutterfest. I say this because even if Shadows needs some adjustments to push its performance up to a higher standard, it has every right to be as demanding as it is because the spectacle is worth it and outshines other PC ports while doing so.

It's evident why Ubisoft decided to leave last-gen consoles behind with Shadows, as I can guarantee that they would not have been able to handle it. This and games like Cyberpunk 2077 are the few titles I can look at as an actual generational leap for visual fidelity, and I can't wait to see it continue - hopefully with acceptable performance results for all.