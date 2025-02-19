GTA 6 could reach PCs in early 2026 according to Corsair – but I'm already sick of waiting

Corsair's CEO suggests Grand Theft Auto 6 could be making its way to PC in early 2026

Take-Two's CEO Strauss Zelnick also recently teased the PC port for the highly anticipated title

Fans still await any new information and a new trailer

The wait for Rockstar Games' next installment of its most successful franchise, Grand Theft Auto, has spanned just over a decade now, and its publisher Take-Two Interactive recently reaffirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6's launch is still late 2025 for consoles - and now, new reports suggest PC gamers could also be seeing Grand Theft Auto 6 sooner than expected.

According to Corsair (the PC hardware manufacturer) CEO Andy Paul, GTA 6 could be making its way to PC gamers in early 2026 (as reported by Wccftech) - this comes amid the ongoing concern among fans that the highly anticipated title could face a delay regarding its console release.

While there's still plenty left to be unveiled about what GTA 6 has to offer, Paul suggested "it's going to come out in the fall [of 2025] for console, and then early 2026 for PC", during an investors call - and we've seen a similar case with Take-Two's CEO Strauss Zelnick, who hinted at Rockstar potentially repeating a familiar staggered release pattern for other platforms after the game's console launch.

Despite its first reveal in late 2023, there has been radio silence on Rockstar's end ever since as many anxiously await a second GTA 6 trailer. Based on this, there's no guarantee that the slated late 2025 release date will go as planned, especially if marketing doesn't start soon…

We're so close, but yet so far... (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The wait is exhausting, especially as a PC gamer...

Let me make one thing clear: we've waited a long while for GTA 6, which is arguably the most anticipated game of all time, so surely we can wait a little longer for more information.

That being said, as a PC gamer the wait is painful as there's currently no confirmation of its existence on PC. I know it's clearly going to make its way to the platform at some point (as GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 did years later after their console debuts), but even so, alongside Corsair CEO's comments, I doubt we will see it any time soon.

I get that it takes time to optimize PC ports - there's been a litany of poorly optimized PC ports at launch recently, and I certainly don't want that for a title this monumental. However, I feel that I'll have no choice but to purchase it on my PS5 and then do the same later down the line on PC - a new entry in Rockstar’s beloved franchise is a once in a lifetime experience, one that I’d hate to have spoiled for myself while waiting for an enhanced PC version.

If cross saves were more common, I'd have less qualms about waiting - but knowing you'll likely have to start from scratch when playing the better version visually (whilst paying twice for the same game), is frustrating to say the least...