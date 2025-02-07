Take-Two reaffirms that GTA 6 will launch in 2025, so there's no need to worry about a delay for now

Take-Two Interactive has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 is still on track for a fall 2025 release

Many fans had feared a potential delay

Take-Two CEO said the company “feel really good” about being able to hit it

Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive has stated that Grand Theft Auto 6 is still on track for a fall 2025 release.

In its most recent financial results, Take-Two listed GTA 6 as a fall 2025 PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S release. Many users on social media had speculated that the game would receive a delay, but this does not appear to be the case for the time being.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick also spoke to IGN ahead of the release of the report and stated that while “there’s always a risk of slippage” the company “feel really good” about being able to stick to that fall 2025 window.

Zelnick was also asked how development of the game was going. “I think the game is eagerly anticipated both internally and externally,” he replied. “We know that Rockstar seeks perfection. I never claim success before it occurs.”

GTA 6 is easily one of the most anticipated games of the year, with market research firm DFC Intelligence predicting that it will be “one of the biggest entertainment launches in history" and could generate more than $1 billion in just pre-orders alone. Game publishers are also reportedly not announcing firm release dates in order to try and avoid releasing new titles around the GTA 6 launch fearing that the buzz would drown them out.

Even so, Zelnick went on to say that “arrogance is the enemy of continued success [...] and we know that the competition is not asleep.”

The first trailer GTA 6 was officially unveiled by Rockstar Games on December 4, 2023. It showed that the game would take place in the fictionalized state of Leonida around the sun-drenched Vice City first seen in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Leaks indicate that it will star two protagonists, one named Lucia, who will pull off criminal capers together.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors