GTA 6 is predicted to be “one of the biggest entertainment launches in history"

GTA 6 is set to release this year

It is expected to be one of the biggest entertainment launches ever

It could generate $1 billion in pre-orders alone

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to be the biggest entertainment launch of 2025.

The information comes from market research firm DFC Intelligence (via the Financial Times), which states that it is likely to generate more than $1 billion in pre-orders alone. DFC Intelligence predicts that the game will hit a total revenue of $3.2 billion in its first 12 months, which is roughly double what its predecessor Grand Theft Auto 5 achieved in the same time period.

Yoshio Osaki, CEO of IDF Consulting is also optimistic. “We think it’s going to be one of the biggest entertainment launches in history, not just in games but for all of media,” he said. As for why this could be the case, he suggested that the “pent-up demand is greater than anything we’ve seen before.”

The first trailer for GTA 6 debuted on December 4, 2023 and has since been watched over 231 million times on YouTube. The game will focus on the fictionalized state of Leonida, which contains the iconic Vice City featured in previous games. It follows protagonist Lucia and her partner as they go on the run from the law.

Developer and publisher Rockstar Games has confirmed that it will launch in 'fall 2025' though has not provided a firm release date. We do know that the game is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, though.

Even aside from the release of GTA 6, 2025 is already shaping up to be a huge year for gaming. The long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2 is set to be revealed and is expected to sell well when it arrives. This is on top of a barrage of major releases like Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Monster Hunter Wilds, and Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

