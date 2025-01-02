The year's first batch of free PS Plus games includes one of the best modern racers, a must-play indie, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

- PS Plus's monthly free games for January are coming soon
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, and The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe head the lineup
- They'll be available across every PS Plus tier from January 7
The PS Plus free games for January have been officially revealed, and it's looking like a pretty strong start to the year for the subscription service.
Announced via the official PlayStation Blog, January's PS Plus monthly games are headlined by Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, and The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe. The three games will be available to download from January 7 across all three PS Plus tiers.
Subscribers currently have until January 6 to download and keep December's monthly offerings, which are It Takes Two, Aliens: Dark Descent and, Temtem.
While Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League didn't do much to impress upon launch - with an exhausting live service model and heavily repetitive gameplay - it's still worth checking out for free this month as the now content-complete version of the game offers plenty to do. It's also deeply discounted at the PlayStation Store's January sale if you'd prefer to acquire the game that way.
Meanwhile, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered is an absolute must-play. This is arguably Criterion's best work since the Burnout series and much of that DNA translates over to Hot Pursuit. With two campaigns that pit cops and racers against each other, it's a thrilling experience and certainly one of the best racing games of recent memory.
Finally there's The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, a comedic game that offers some brilliant, thoughtful commentary on the nature of video game storytelling and the legacies great games leave behind. It's a very relaxed experience but definitely one worth checking out if you fancy a good, hearty laugh in tandem with an unforgettable and endlessly creative narrative journey.
