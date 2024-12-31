Did anybody buy the PlayStation Portal? Apparently so, with almost two million units sold so far

3% of PS5 owners have a PlayStation Portal

This equates to roughly 2 million units sold

The streaming handheld is most used at night

The PlayStation Portal was initially quite hard to find when it launched back in November 2023, with stock repeatedly selling out at most retailers. This could suggest that it was quite popular, but if you were wondering what the actual sales numbers for the remote-play accessory looked like we now have a rough estimate.

According to data from market research firm Circana, 3% of PS5 owners have picked up the PlayStation Portal as of late 2024. This isn’t a huge amount to go off of, however we do know that the PS5 has sold 65.5 million units globally. 3% of this figure equates to 1.965 million PlayStation Portal owners, indicating that it has been pretty successful overall despite some concerns that it would be too niche to make much of an impact.

In an interview with the Game File newsletter, Sony even provided some interesting statistics about PlayStation Portal usage. The most popular time to pick up the device is around 9 PM, which is an hour later than the 8 PM peak usage time for PS5.

According to the Sony Interactive Entertainment vice president of product management Hirmoi Wakai, “this could suggest scenarios like users playing on the console first, then later switching to PS Portal to play in another room [...] while their family is using the TV.”

If you need a quick refresher, the PlayStation Portal is a remote-play handheld that requires a PS5 to use.

Featuring what is effectively two sides of a DualSense Wireless Controller slapped an 8-inch LCD display, it streams games from your console over an internet connection. Although it can work while out and about, we’ve found that it’s most reliable in the home when you treat it as almost a second screen.

While much functionality is still reliant on the PS5, Sony has recently introduced a Cloud Game Streaming Beta, allowing PlayStation Plus Premium members to play directly from the cloud for the first time. It’s not fully rolled out yet, but the final release of this feature would further improve the utility of the accessory and potentially push that sales number up even further.

