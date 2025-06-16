If you're anything like me since getting your hands on a PlayStation Portal, you'll have been constantly looking for ways to kit it out and make the most of the handheld device.

There are some obvious ways to add some bling or extra functionality, or protection to the Portal with an accessory. As soon as it was announced, third-party brands were clambering to try and offer solutions for screen protectors, cases, charging cables, wraps, and so on.

There were even two close-enough-to-dedicated audio accessories released by Sony in the form of the Pulse Explore earbuds and Pulse Elite headset.

However, if you always have the handheld out and want something convenient, functional, and aesthetically pleasing to sit your Portal on, then the array of custom charging docks that have been made has been an ideal fit.

And I may have finally found the one that will complete my setup - even though it's not actually that brand new.

Accessorizin'

In the absence of an official product, PowerA's officially licensed charging station looks set to be the last missing piece to my Portal setup-shaped puzzle.

Before now, I'd kitted my beloved Portal out with a screen protector, the Pulse Explore earbuds, a case that could also carry the earbuds and other bits, and even some Kontrol Freek thumb grips and wraps for accessibility reasons.

But the one thing that was missing was always a convenient means to charge my Portal - especially with its slightly awkward and sunken-in USB-C port - and a stand that meant I didn't have to scramble to get the Portal back into a case every time I was done with it.

As a result, PowerA's charging station is likely to be a game changer for me. Its design is already in keeping with the PlayStation 5 family aesthetic, it's powered by a USB cable only so there's no need for a wall socket, it sits robustly and solidly on a surface with a weighted base, houses the Portal incredibly easily, and it has the officially licensed stamp of approval from Sony. And it only costs $37.99 or £34.99!

What else could I possibly need for my Portal at this point?

Mine is arriving in the mail soon, and I can't wait for it to be the finishing touch to my Portal's setup - and for it to ensure I'm never running out of juice, while also looking the part.

If you're looking for prices on the PowerA dock wherever you are in the world, then check out the latest and lowest prices below, as found by our automatically updating deal-hunting tech.

Today's best PowerA Charging Station for PlayStation Portal deals Low Stock $47.16 $37.92 View $37.99 View

