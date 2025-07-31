Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal event live build-up: start time, how to watch, and our moment to moment coverage in the run-up to the event

The Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal event airs later today (July 31), giving players the first extended look at the new game. It's set to be quite the show, one that'll lay out EA's plan for the future of Battlefield.

After the disappointing reception that the last title garnered (we were actually a lot more positive than most in our Battlefield 2042 review), all eyes are on Battlefield 6, especially seeing as it's being promoted as a return to the destruction-focused stylings of Battlefield Bad Company 2. We'll have to wait and see how that plays out at launch, but the Multiplayer reveal event is the first glimpse we'll get. I'll be covering the event live, giving up-to-date info on everything announced, as well as my impressions on what's shown.

I've put hundreds of hours into the Battlefield series over the years, especially Battlefield 3, Battlefield 4, and Battlefield 1. I'm excited to see the return of a more traditional class system and a more grounded battle simulator that focuses on dynamic maps. If early signs are anything to go by, I'm hopeful that Battlefield 6 could end up on our best FPS games list by the end of 2025.

Here's everything you need to know about the Battlefield 6 reveal event, including the start time, where to watch, and what we've seen so far. On the day of the event, join me as I provide build-up coverage before digging into the main showcase and all its juicy reveals.

Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal event start time

(Image credit: EA)

The Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal event starts July 31 at 2.30pm ET / 11.30am / 7.30pm BST. You'll want to load up the stream ten minutes early, as there might be pre-show announcements. I'll update this section once EA reveals more.

Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal event - where to watch

Battlefield 6 Official Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

You'll be able to watch the Battlefield 6 multiplayer live event over on the official Battlefield YouTube channel. I'll also be covering the event live, right here on this page. If you'd like some analysis from a veteran Battlefield player while the event is on, then be sure to keep this live blog handy.

Battlefield 6 multiplayer gameplay reveal - what to expect

(Image credit: EA)

So far, we know that the upcoming Battlefield 6 event will focus on revealing multiplayer gameplay. Of course, this is what the majority of the fanbase is interested in, and seeing extended gameplay for the first time will definitely be the highlight of the show. Interestingly, recent leaks suggest that Battlefield 6 will feature a Battle Royale mode. This is as yet unconfirmed, though it could be revealed during the event.

In addition to the Battle Royale leak, there have also been rumors of an October 10, 2025, release date. If that holds any water, then it's likely that the release date will be revealed during the upcoming event as well. In general, I'd expect the multiplayer gameplay reveal to focus on map destruction, classes, and modes. Battlefield is unique in that its maps are large in scale and often very destructible. I'd expect to see a single map's dynamic level destruction highlighted, as well as a look at how classes are set to be designed.

Of course, we'll see beta periods in the run-up to Battlefield 6's launch, so we could get dates on those during this event. This has been labelled as a 'Multiplayer gameplay reveal', so we may have to wait for a future showcase for details on the single player campaign, which the Battlefield series has been known for since Bad Company. I'd love to see a fully-fledged campaign, perhaps, in the vignette style of Battlefield 1, which jumped between characters over its runtime.