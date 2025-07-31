Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal event live build-up: start time, how to watch, and our moment to moment coverage in the run-up to the event
The Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal event airs later today (July 31), giving players the first extended look at the new game. It's set to be quite the show, one that'll lay out EA's plan for the future of Battlefield.
After the disappointing reception that the last title garnered (we were actually a lot more positive than most in our Battlefield 2042 review), all eyes are on Battlefield 6, especially seeing as it's being promoted as a return to the destruction-focused stylings of Battlefield Bad Company 2. We'll have to wait and see how that plays out at launch, but the Multiplayer reveal event is the first glimpse we'll get. I'll be covering the event live, giving up-to-date info on everything announced, as well as my impressions on what's shown.
I've put hundreds of hours into the Battlefield series over the years, especially Battlefield 3, Battlefield 4, and Battlefield 1. I'm excited to see the return of a more traditional class system and a more grounded battle simulator that focuses on dynamic maps. If early signs are anything to go by, I'm hopeful that Battlefield 6 could end up on our best FPS games list by the end of 2025.
Here's everything you need to know about the Battlefield 6 reveal event, including the start time, where to watch, and what we've seen so far. On the day of the event, join me as I provide build-up coverage before digging into the main showcase and all its juicy reveals.
Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal event start time
The Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal event starts July 31 at 2.30pm ET / 11.30am / 7.30pm BST. You'll want to load up the stream ten minutes early, as there might be pre-show announcements. I'll update this section once EA reveals more.
Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal event - where to watch
You'll be able to watch the Battlefield 6 multiplayer live event over on the official Battlefield YouTube channel. I'll also be covering the event live, right here on this page. If you'd like some analysis from a veteran Battlefield player while the event is on, then be sure to keep this live blog handy.
Battlefield 6 multiplayer gameplay reveal - what to expect
So far, we know that the upcoming Battlefield 6 event will focus on revealing multiplayer gameplay. Of course, this is what the majority of the fanbase is interested in, and seeing extended gameplay for the first time will definitely be the highlight of the show. Interestingly, recent leaks suggest that Battlefield 6 will feature a Battle Royale mode. This is as yet unconfirmed, though it could be revealed during the event.
In addition to the Battle Royale leak, there have also been rumors of an October 10, 2025, release date. If that holds any water, then it's likely that the release date will be revealed during the upcoming event as well. In general, I'd expect the multiplayer gameplay reveal to focus on map destruction, classes, and modes. Battlefield is unique in that its maps are large in scale and often very destructible. I'd expect to see a single map's dynamic level destruction highlighted, as well as a look at how classes are set to be designed.
Of course, we'll see beta periods in the run-up to Battlefield 6's launch, so we could get dates on those during this event. This has been labelled as a 'Multiplayer gameplay reveal', so we may have to wait for a future showcase for details on the single player campaign, which the Battlefield series has been known for since Bad Company. I'd love to see a fully-fledged campaign, perhaps, in the vignette style of Battlefield 1, which jumped between characters over its runtime.
Live coverage as it happens
The Battlefield 6 battle royale map seemingly leaked earlier this week
Earlier this week (July 28), reliable Battlefield leaker 'Temporyal' shared a mock-up of the game's battle royale map assembled through information that they had collected. The mode will allegedly take place in an environment known as Lydon Beach, a tropical-looking coastal location. We'll have to see if this rumor holds true, as it's certainly possible that EA could reveal a Battle Royale mode during today's event.
Just one hour to go!
It’s just one hour until the Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal event goes live. I’ll be covering the announcements as they happen, so be sure to stay tuned for news.
Watch your favorite Battlefield streamers
Just like in Battlefield Labs, we’re building our social content with community feedback 😉 (third time’s a charm) Tune in TOMORROW and watch your favorite streamers play #Battlefield6 live! 👇 pic.twitter.com/ZJi581RBT2July 30, 2025
Today’s event will feature gameplay segments where a variety of streamers will get to play the game. This will likely follow the main show, as has been the case at similar events. Head to your favourite Battlefield streamer’s channel during the event to catch some gameplay. You can see a list of participating streamers in the Tweet embedded above.
What I'm hoping to see
The upcoming Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal event will feature an extended look at gameplay. I’m hoping to see a return to class-based warfare, and personally would like weapons to be locked to classes. Recently, a Battlefield 6 Battle Royale mode was leaked, and I’m excited to see how the series’ signature destruction could play into a more traditional mode like Battle Royale. I’d also like to see a release date, as I’d expect the game to be launching later this year.
Upcoming open beta
Open Weapons vs Closed Weapons Why not both? Starting at Open Beta players can choose official playlists with Signature Weapons locked to class, or not. More to come.July 21, 2025
EA has already revealed that an open beta is on the way, so hopefully we’ll hear more on that during the show. Interestingly, players will be offered playlists that have Open or Closed weapons. Many prefer weapons to be locked to classes in Battlefield, so the open beta will be the time to make your voice heard.
It seems Battlefield 6 isn't going to cost $80
That's according to EA CEO Andrew Wilson, who responded to an investor asking the publisher about competitors now releasing $80 games during the company's Q1 earnings call on July 29:
"We're not looking to make any changes on pricing at this stage," Wilson said. "That's in the construct of, we already offer a fairly broad pricing scheme across our various products.”
Depending on when Battlefield 6 launches, I’m hoping it’ll release under the current pricing expectations for AAA games. We’ll have to wait and see.
What do we know so far?
So far, we’ve seen the official reveal trailer for Battlefield 6, embedded above. It shows a much more grounded experience when compared to the last entry in the series (Battlefield 2042), with matches playing out in New York, on bridges, and within skyscrapers. There’s tons of destruction, hopefully teasing a return to the mayhem of Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4.
When’s the main event?
#Battlefield6 gameplay drops tomorrow. Get ready. 🕚 11:30 AM PT / 8:30 PM CEST 🔔 https://t.co/1E8o2u5cMx pic.twitter.com/Y7uZMLZY8EJuly 30, 2025
The Battlefield 6 Multiplayer Reveal event kicks off at 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT / 7:30PM BST. The show will be a live stream, with gameplay reveals and more. You’ll be able to watch the show over on the official Battlefield YouTube channel.
Hello and welcome
Welcome to my live coverage of today’s Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal event. We’re set to get a look at gameplay, and hopefully some more news on the class system, and the rumored battle royale mode. I’ll be here providing up to date info as it’s revealed, sharing my thoughts on the show as it unfolds.