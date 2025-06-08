Xbox Games Showcase 2025 live: all the news and reveals live as the show begins

Refresh

The Outer Worlds 2 is launching on October 29. And what's that? It's coming to PS5 in addition to Xbox and PC? Interesting....

(Image credit: Microsoft) This certainly looks like a follow-up to The Outer Worlds, with the same whacky sense of humor and expressive art direction. I'm liking the look of the combat though, which seems a lot more impactful in this entry.

(Image credit: Microsoft) The Xbox Games Showcase 2025 is officially underway! And the first game I'm seeing on my screen? It should come as no surprise that it's The Outer Worlds 2! We're getting a deep dive into this game right after the show in The Outer Worlds 2 Direct, so it should come as no surprise that it's one of the first things that we are shown too.

The stream begins... Hold on to something! The Xbox Games Showcase is starting right now...

Just before we get into the show, I feel like I should also say that there's also been a little bit of talk of a potential Sunset Overdrive remake or remaster. The source for this one is extremely strenuous and the game was never that successful in the first place, so I'd take this one with a mountain of salt.

We have just ten minutes to go until the showcase begins! (Image credit: Microsoft) The big event is almost here! We have just ten minutes to go until the Xbox Games Showcase begins. Do you have any last minute predictions? I'm going to add on a quick one to my list: I think we might get some news about a potential Halo release on PS5...

With just over 20 minutes to go, we have fishing action There is just over 20 minutes to go until the Xbox Games Showcase begins. Grab any snacks and drinks that you want to have on hand and get comfortable, because the show will be here before you know it. Currently, the stream is showing a live countdown with some relaxing Fallout 76 fishing gameplay in the background.

(Image credit: Bethesda) He's also excited for some potential Elder Scrolls 6 information. It's been six years now, so I think it could happen - but part of me feels like it's still a little early. "It’s been six years since Bethesda announced The Elder Scrolls 6, and in that time the company was snapped up by Microsoft. That sort of worked out well for Starfield, which launched rather bug-free compared to previous Bethesda open-world games, though the ambitious space adventure didn’t quite live up to a lot of people’s expectations, So I’d love to see what’s happening with The Elder Scrolls 6, as I feel that’s still one of the few games that could draw some hype from Grand Theft Auto 6. I also reckon that Bethesda is better off focusing on fantasy open-world games that have a narrower scope rather than an entire galaxy." Roland Moore-Colyer Managing Editor, News

(Image credit: Arkane / Bethesda) Roland also had a bit to say about the upcoming Blade game from Arkane, something that I had honestly forgotten was even announced... "Arkane is working on a take on Marvel’s Blade, and as things have been relatively quiet from the developer Dishonored and Deathloop, in my humble opinion), I’m cautiously hopeful we’ll hear more about it. I’d even take a punt on saying we could see some clips of gameplay, though that could be wishful thinking. Arkane is one of the masters of immersive sim games and I’ve been twiddling my thumbs for something that’ll have me pulling all sorts of tricks to sneak past enemies or creatively dispatch foes. It’s my utmost hope that whatever Arkane does with Blade that it won’t abandon its immersive sim roots." Roland Moore-Colyer Managing Editor, News

(Image credit: Playground Games) After the crushing announcement of its delay, News Managing Editor Roland Moore-Colyer is still holding out for fresh look at Fable. "As a gamer in his late thirties, I've been a fan of Xbox since the original chunky model, and one of the games that defined Microsoft’s first console for me was Fable. I’m really hoping today’s showcase finally gives us a proper look at Fable 4 gameplay. Given the work Playground Games has done with the Forza Horizon series, I’m bubbling to see what the developers can do with the Fable name. My hope is a charming open-world that one’s actions can influence that is steeped in very British humor. I have my fingers crossed." Roland Moore-Colyer Managing Editor, News

Now, some thoughts from my colleagues on what they're looking out for...

But what about Hollow Knight: Silksong? (Image credit: Nintendo) Will we see a Hollow Knight: Silksong trailer today? Normally, I would have said that it's a near impossibility - though after the game's surprising (and brief) appearance in the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal stream I think that it could show up. Surely developer Team Cherry has something to show off by now? It's been more than five whole years after all. As far as I know, the game is still set to come out in 2025 - so we have just got to see something soon.

(Image credit: Future) On to what I'm hoping to see... Well, a new Xbox controller would be absolutely amazing. I'm heard some slightly rumblings of an Xbox Elite Series 3 pad, which would make me very happy. It's about time that Microsoft's dated, but still super expensive, pro controller got an update - especially considering the arrival of the DualSense Edge over on the PlayStation side of things. With the high likelihood of an Xbox handheld announcement, I'm also praying that we will be shown some updates coming to the Windows 11 gaming experience. Have you ever tried to play an Xbox game on the Microsoft Store or via PC Game Pass? It's absolutely horrible, and if the company wants to compete against the likes of the Steam Deck it's time that the Windows gaming experience got serious.

(Image credit: MachineGames/Bethesda) Some safe bets here: we'll almost definitely see something of the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle DLC, plus new content for The Elder Scrolls Online from Bethesda. On the Activision front, we'll surely get a trailer for a Diablo 4 update or expansion. There's also a chance that we might get our very, very first tease for the next Call of Duty game. It's likely to be another entry in the Modern Warfare subseries, which I'm hoping is the case as I just can't resist any Call of Duty game with my Task Force 141 boys.

(Image credit: InXile Entertainment) That aside, there are plenty of other games that I think are very likely to show up. Remember Clockwork Revolution? That cool looking steampunk action game showed off by Xbox studio inXile Entertainment last year? I would be shocked if we don't get another trailer, and maybe even a release date. There's another big Xbox game in the works too that I think will definitely make an appearance: Fable. With the game now set to come out in 2026 following a delay, I'm expecting a pretty beefy trailer to help keep everyone excited. In a similar vein, State of Decay 3 really needs some new details. It feels like the open world zombie adventure has been in the works for absolutely ages, so it's really about time that we got a good look at it.

My big predictions (and some things I'm really hoping to see) (Image credit: Atlus) As the Xbox Games Showcase gets even nearer, I've been thinking a lot about the games that I expect (and want) to see. First and foremost, it's hard to ignore all the chatter about a potential Persona 4 remake. This is a game that I've been hearing about through some of my contacts for months and I honestly I expected it to have been announced by now. The latest rumors suggest that it is set to be shown off at the Xbox Games Showcase, with a version for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in addition to PS5 and PC. It will likely be something similar to the Persona 3 Reload, so a complete from-the-ground up recreation.