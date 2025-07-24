Lego’s recreated some iconic pieces of tech over the years in brick-built form, but this surprise debut at San Diego Comic Con might just take the cake. You might have heard rumblings, but the Lego Game Boy is real, and I’ve held it.

It’s nearly a 1:1 replica of the iconic gaming handheld that you’ll assemble out of 421 pieces. You’ll not just build the console, though, as you’ll also build Game Paks for two legendary titles: The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and Super Mario Land. While these aren’t exactly playable, you can swap out the ‘screen’ for the console's loading system or moments from the games.

The best news here, beyond the rest of the details which I’ll get too, might just be the price. While this is a collaboration with Nintendo, Lego’s kept the price on the more affordable side at $59.99 / £54.99 / AU$99.99 – yes, a lot for an only slightly above 400-piece set, but it’s a unique collaboration.

The Lego Game Boy goes up for preorder tomorrow and will start shipping on October 1, 2025. I suspect this will be a highly popular gift as we enter the holiday season, and it’s for the attention to detail that Lego has done here. As a 1:1 replica, you’ll build dial controls for contrast and volume as well as all the main buttons: SELECT, START, +Control Pad, A, and B Buttons.

The Lego Game Boy was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 alongside the Lego Batman Arkham Asylum – which you can see TechRadar’s reveal of here – inside a booth that contained a shrunk-down, but still quite large, made-out-of-Lego replica of the convention center.

You can see a gallery of that below, plus a look at the eight other sets that premiered at the show. Those include Stranger Things BrickHeadz and several new sets themed to Wicked, ahead of Wicked for Good arriving later in 2025.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future) (Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future) (Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future) (Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future)

Lego's San Diego Comic Con 2025 Reveals

Lego Stranger Things BrickHeadz: at LEGO We're all counting down the days for Season 5 of Stranger Things, and Lego's latest BrickHeadz treatment pays homage to some of the show's iconic characters. Courtesy of 542 bricks, you'll build Will, Mike, Dustin, and Lucas. Best of all, this one is up for order right now at Lego.com.

Lego DC Batman Arkham Asylum You can get a deep dive on everything you need to know about Lego's latest Batman set here, but here's the TLDR. The Lego DC Batman Arkham Asylum is filled with intricate details and includes 16 Minifigures. You'll build the Arkham Asylum out of nearly 3,000 bricks, and it contains over 60 stickers. It's up for preorder in September.

