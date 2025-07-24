Grab your podcasting microphones and magnifying glasses, because Only Murders in the Building season 5 is confirmed to return on September 9, 2025, and it looks like we’ll finally find out what happened to poor old Lester. The beloved doorman was binned off at the end of season 4, with Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) refusing to believe it was an accident.

As Disney+ tells us: “Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond – where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia. The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them – one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge.”

The next installment is set to feature newbies such as Renée Zellweger and returning favorites like Meryl Streep, who will all be embroiled in the plot somehow, though it’s absolutely incredulous how many poor souls have bitten the dust in such a short space of time. What’s more astonishing, though, is how consistently Only Murders in the Building has stuck to its production schedule, and in my opinion, that only makes it all the more binge-worthy.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 is one of the most consistent shows to binge on Hulu and Disney+

Selena Gomez (Mabel), Steve Martin (Charles), and Martin Short (Oliver) in Only Murders in the Building. (Image credit: Disney/Hulu)

I’m as shocked as any of you that Only Murders in the Building has gotten as far as season 5, let alone that each new season feels as fresh as the last. But all of this is thanks to the show’s sharp schedule, rigidly adhered to by its entire company of actors. As fans pointed out when the season 5 release date was announced on X/Twitter (see below), five seasons in five years is incredibly impressive in this cultural economy.

5 seasons in 5 years... they’re singlehandedly saving television https://t.co/YHi4tQtGGlJuly 23, 2025

Let’s put that into a wider perspective. Stranger Things has kept us waiting far too long, delivering its final season of eight episodes after a lengthy three-year hiatus. The length between Squid Game and Severance’s first and second seasons wasn’t too far behind, with fans (including me) finding it difficult to summon the same level of interest when you’ve likely forgotten what has already happened in the meantime. So, the fact that Only Murders in the Building season 4 is still fresh enough in our heads to remember Lester’s sorry fate before season 5 begins is joyous.

The fact that the industry has changed so much in the last decade (or even following the Covid-19 pandemic, for that matter) often gets thrown around as to why TV production has changed, as does the delay caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. But if a TV show like this can keep on trucking – with more episodes per season than most of its competitors, it should be noted – there really is no excuse. No standards have been dropped, no creativity has been compromised, and no magic has been lost along the way. If Streep can fit this into her bulging schedule, anybody can.

If Only Murders in the Building season 5 suddenly loses its footing, maybe my praise will be for nothing. But when there is comically-timed murder, there is TV success, and nobody has got a hold of that like this nosey trio.

