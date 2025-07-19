The Studio season 2: everything we know so far about the popular Apple TV+ show's return

The Studio season 2: key information - Officially renewed in May

- Filming reportedly due to begin in December

- No official trailer just yet

- Main cast all set to return

- Plot details kept firmly under wraps

- Hopes for more incredible guest star appearances

The Studio season 2 was officially renewed on Apple TV+ in May – before season 1 of the self-described 'workplace comedy' had even finished. No surprise given The Studio had 100% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics before the show was even released (now, a still incredible 93%).

And it easily made it onto our best Apple TV+ shows list, thanks to its fun, satirical look at the movie industry with a star-studded cast to boot. So, as Matt Remick and the team at Continental Studios are set to return for another series, we're more than ready to strap in for more. And I'm pretty hopeful it'll have a similarly incredible list of guest stars and cameos as season 1.

Here's everything we know about The Studio season 2 on Apple TV+ from release date prediction, trailer, expected cast, plot rumors and more.

Potential spoilers follow for The Studio season 1.

A post shared by Apple TV (@appletv) A photo posted by on

The Studio season 2 was officially renewed on May 6. In an Instagram post by Apple TV, Seth, Ike and Chase Sui are seen discussing the return of the show with their 'winning formula', or as Seth puts it: "a structure that we 100% know works, so we're going to do it over and over again".

And, according to a post on the Film & Television Industry Alliance, season 2 is already in pre-production with a possible filming date of December 3. For season 1, they filmed in March 2024 and the show started streaming a year later. So, I'd say for my The Studio season 2 release date prediction, we're looking at late 2026.

The Studio season 2 trailer: is there one?

No The Studio season 2 trailer just yet, but filming may begin in December (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

There's no The Studio season 2 trailer yet, and I don't expect we'll see one until late 2026. The season 1 trailer dropped only a couple of weeks before the show dropped on Apple TV+.

So, considering what I've already mentioned about a potential release date, it's a while off yet. I'll be sure to update here as soon as one drops though.

The Studio season 2 predicted cast

Here's hoping The Studio season 2 cast will be full of more iconic guest stars (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Full spoilers follow for The Studio season 1.

Given how The Studio season 1 ended, I'd predict all of the main cast to return, as follows:

Seth Rogen as Matt Remick

Catherine O'Hara as Patty Leigh

Ike Barinholtz as Sal Saperstein

Chase Sui Wonders as Quinn Hackett

Kathryn Hahn as Maya Mason

The Studio became quickly well-known for its incredible roster of guest stars and cameos who appeared throughout season 1. These included Bryan Cranston, Zoë Kravitz, Martin Scorsese, Charlize Theron, Ben Stiller and so many more.

I actually can't list all of them because we'd be here all day, but I'm sure more seriously standout names will be making an appearance in season 2. Though, in conversation with Deadline, co-creators Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg may have run out of people to ask. Rogen said: "We've called in all our favors many, many years ago. We got everyone who was only willing to do this stuff because we were friends with them".

And Goldberg added: "And that was by far the hardest part of the show, delivering those cameos. It was exhausting. Every single day at lunch during pre-production, we had to go and do a phone call with a different celebrity of some nature, or the filmmaker. And it was really draining".

The Studio season 2 potential plot synopsis and rumors

The Studio season 2 plot is being kept under wraps (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

The Studio season 2 is in pre-production and I'm sure the plot will be kept firmly under wraps until it's available to stream on Apple TV+. But, Goldberg did tell Deadline there's one episode that's leftover from season 1: "We actually have on script that I assume will be in season 2, that's finished, called 'The Test Screening'. We worked on it for months because it required a very specific actor, and we almost got that actor, but then they were too busy, so we had to move on".

We also know from the season 1 finale that Continental Studios were at a bit of an impasse with Amazon trying to buy them out and Matt pitching at CinemaCon to stop the sale (and hopefully save their jobs).

And since CinemaCon has been done, there seems to be scope for even bigger. Speaking to The Direct, write Peter Huyck said: "I think one thing we want to do is the big international film festival. That would be a dream to do an episode set there".

Plus, considering the Kool-Aid movie was a big part of season 1, we might find out if all that hard work finally pays off – and hopefully we'll actually get to see it.

Luckily, from the success of season 1, the stories now seem to be coming to them: "This show has legs. It just keeps writing itself. Things keep happening. We're in an industry that is ever-evolving. Before, we sat with studio heads and heads of marketing to get their input to help us. Now people are just coming up to us, telling us stuff. So, the influx of stories is never ending".

And I'm sure The Studio season 2 will be full of these movie-centric stories crafted beautifully for Apple TV+ in the way Rogen and Goldberg know how.

Will The Studio get more seasons on Apple TV+?

Can we dream of more seasons of The Studio? (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Given The Studio season 2 is still revelling in its own renewal status, it's unlikely we'll hear about more seasons any time soon. Season 2 received its renewal before season 1 wrapped, so if I was to predict when we'd hear, I'd say when the show is back streaming on Apple TV+. I'll be sure to update here though, if and when news arrives.

