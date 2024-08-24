Mr and Mrs Smith season 2: release date prediction, possible cast, and more news on the Prime Video show's return

Mr and Mrs Smith season 2: key information - Announced in May, but no release date confirmed yet

- Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane set to return as the series' creative team

- Season 1's lead stars might not return

- Showrunner has been inundated with actors wanting to guest star in season 2

- No word if plot will pick up events after season 1's cliff hanger finale

- No trailer or other footage posted online

- Unclear if a third season will be greenlit

When will Mr and Mrs Smith season 2 land on Prime Video? It's a good question and, in light of the Amazon TV show's popularity – its first season debuted to critical and commercial acclaim in February – one that our network of spies is trying get an answer to.

While we wait for them to bring us word on one of the best Prime Video shows' return, let us take you through everything we know about season 2 of Mr & Mrs Smith. That includes our thoughts on when it'll be released on Prime Video, its potential cast, possible storylines, and the spy-comedy series' future. Full spoilers follow for the hit show's first season, so proceed at your own risk.

>> Are you down for another mission?>>> Reply Y below to continue. pic.twitter.com/EGj68LVhLBMay 14, 2024

Mr and Mrs Smith season 2's official release date has yet to be announced. We do know, however, that it's in the works, with Mr and Mrs Smith season 2 being announced in May.

"We are excited to announce that a second season of our ground-breaking spy series, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, is in the works for our global Prime Video customers," Head of Amazon MGM Studios Jennifer Salke said at the time. "The success of the first season, with its incredibly modern, sexy reinvention of the original film, is a testament to the brilliant creators Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane. We are proud to bring you another season filled with unforgettable journeys and new adventures."

With another installment only being announced in mid-May, it's highly likely that season 2 is in the early development stages. In short: even if its scripts are currently being written, we don't expect filming to start until next year, meaning Mr and Mrs Smith's sophomore season isn't likely to debut until early 2026.

Mr and Mrs Smith season 2 trailer: is there one?

Searching for clues on when season 2's first trailer will drop like... (Image credit: David Lee/Prime Video)

Like John and Jane, we’re waiting for a message from HiHi on a Mr and Mrs Smith season 2 trailer reveal. As soon as it is released, we’ll be on it.

Mr and Mrs Smith season 2 cast: likely and rumored

It's unclear if Glover and Erskine will return for season 2 (Image credit: David Lee/Prime Video)

Full spoilers follow for Mr and Mrs Smith season 1.

Right now, we've no idea if season 1's lead actors – Glover and Maya Erskine, who played the titular characters – will return.

Indeed, with season 1ending on a nail-biting cliffhanger – are Jane and John dead? And did they manage to escape the panic room, fighting off the other Jane and John (Parker Posey and Wagner Moura) in the process? – we’re still unsure as to whether Glover and Erskine will be back.

Variety claims it’s unlikely the pair will return, with the outlet citing sources close to the production that'll be the case. "Season 1 stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are not expected to return to star in season 2," the website suggested. "Glover is still credited as a co-creator and executive producer on the series alongside Francesca Sloane, who will return as showrunner. In addition, Glover recently announced that he will go on a world tour as Childish Gambino beginning in August through February 2025."

The actors’ reps are yet to comment, too, but Glover teased a potential return for the duo on a June edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live, saying: "Who says we’re not in it? Maybe we are. Maybe we aren’t", which makes things clear as mud.

>>> hard work pays off. congratulations to the writers and crew. pic.twitter.com/oPsBrATP1BJuly 17, 2024

Meanwhile, speaking with Entertainment Weekly (EW), showrunner Francesca Sloane was similarly bemused by reports that Glover and Erskine won't be back, saying: "I was just talking to Donald last night about this and we were laughing, because one of the pieces of press said, ‘according to our sources,’ and we’re like, ‘Who are these sources?’. We wrote a cliff hanger, we thought about it long and hard. It was one of the first things that we wrote. Why in the world – we haven’t said anything – but why in the world would we ruin a cliff hanger based on a headline? Maya and Donald may be dead; they may not be dead."

That pair aside, season 1 was a veritable feast of stellar actors, including Alexander Skarsgård,Eiza Gonzalez, John Tuturro, Paul Dano, Sarah Paulson, Parker Posey, Wagner Houra, Ron Perlman, and Michaela Coel. So, season 2 will also likely see some of them reprise their roles, as well as introduce other household names in guest star and/or cameo roles. New faces could also show up as well, with Sloane telling The Hollywood Reporter that some big names have reached out to ask if they can guest star in the series' sophomore season. Place your bets on who you'd like to see now.

Mr and Mrs Smith season 2 plot rumors

Season 1 ended on something of a cliff hanger (Image credit: David Lee/Prime Video)

Major spoilers follow for Mr and Mrs Smith season 1.

Unsurprisingly, Mr and Mrs Smith season 2's plot brief hasn't been outlined yet. But, considering the shocking events depicted in season 1's explosive ending, there are various directions that the series can go in from here.

Speaking to EW, Sloane said: "I think that there's definitely a lot more story to tell here. And I think that we definitely feel like this is a fully satisfied story if it were to just live on its own, but it definitely has more legs to keep going, that's for sure. The entire season is attempting to subvert the genre while still being really satisfying to people who love the movie [2005's Mr and Mrs Smith, starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie], and I think that people who love the movie will be incredibly pleased with the way that our finale wraps up…I think that the ending is something that will have a lot of people talking."

We need to brace ourselves for the fact that we may never learn what happened to Glover's John and Erskine's Jane, too. Indeed, their fates are left up in the air after their brutal showdown with Moura and Posey's Second Other John and Second Other Jane (yep, that's what they're known by in the show), so this season could focus on another John and Jane. Regardless of whether they survived, Sloane promised fans (via EW) that "there will be an answer as to what happened at the end of season 1 in season 2."

Risky Business pic.twitter.com/X1ASI2YjU2March 8, 2024

So, what will Mr and Mrs Smith season 2 be about if it doesn't bring Glover and Erskine's characters, whose real names are Michael and Alana, back?

It could potentially expand on season 1's as-yet still unexplained opening scene, which saw Skarsgård and González as another John and Jane come under attack. What’s their deal? When did they become another version of John and Jane? And what happened for them to end up in that fatal shootout? It would be strange for season 2 to be a prequel that focuses on this duo, though, so we suspect Sloane and company will leave this plot thread where it is: the past.

Another option (and one more plausible to us) is season 2 takes a closer look at Posey and Moura’s John and Jane. The two actors were a fantastic addition to the series and we’d love to see more of them. It would be very interesting to see their backstories and other covert missions play out in season 2 – events that may even run parallel to season 1's story – and reveal how and why they were eventually sent after Glover and Erskine's John and Jane.

Finally on the speculation front, perhaps there’s anew generation of secret agents who'll be tasked with replacing Michael and Alana as the show's main John and Jane. We're not sure how the series would handle their names – would they be called Third Other John and Third Other Jane? We don't know. It would be fascinating, though, to see Mr and Mrs Smith turned into an anthology series, especially if new versions of John and Jane, with their own quirks and varying morals, are introduced each season. As we said, then, there are numerous options available to Amazon with the show's direction.

Will there be another chapter after Mr and Mrs Smith season 2?

Nobody knows if a third season is in the works at Amazon MGM Studios (Image credit: David Lee/Prime Video)

As with TV shows on the world's best streaming services, no series beyond the current one is ever guaranteed. Well, unless they're a smash hit with critics and/or audiences, such as The Rings of Power, or even Netflix's Squid Game and Stranger Things.

Mr and Mrs Smith's first season was a ratings winner for Prime Video – it accumulated 964 million minutes streamed in its first three days on the platform (per Deadline) – and it's up for multiple awards at this year's Primetime Emmys ceremony. However, a third season will depend on how well Mr and Mrs Smith season 2 performs, especially if Glover and Erskine aren't involved. It could be a long time, then, before we know if it's been renewed for season 3.

