Prime Video confirms Mr and Mrs Smith season 2 is coming in a spoiler-y teaser video

Strap in for more espionage adventures under the guise of a loving, married couple as Prime Video has revealed Mr and Mrs Smith season 2 is officially on the way.

A remake of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s 2005 movie, season 1 saw John Smith (Donald Glover) and Jane Smith (Maya Erskine) thrown together as Mr & Mrs by a mysterious spy agency to do their dirty work. And, over eight episodes, it gets really messy.

In a spoiler-y teaser video posted on Prime Video’s official Twitter, fans catch a tiny glimpse at the moments following the season 1 finale. That and the proposition of season 2 as the next secret mission to be carried out.

Season 2... are you in? pic.twitter.com/UPi4XuA11hMay 14, 2024

In a press release, Amazon MGM boss Jennifer Salke further confirmed, “We are excited to announce that a second season of our groundbreaking spy series, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, is in the works for our global Prime Video customers.”

“The success of the first season, with its incredibly modern, sexy reinvention of the original film, is a testament to the brilliant creators Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane. We are proud to bring you another season filled with unforgettable journeys and new adventures.”

Sources reportedly say that Donald Glover and Maya Erskine – stars of one of the best Prime Video shows – are not expected to return (per Variety ). Fear not, as Glover, along with Francesca Sloane, will be returning as co-creators. Though we're waiting on official word from Amazon on both of these facts.

We don’t know much more than that just yet, but if our review of Mr and Mrs Smith season 1 is anything to go by, we’re hoping season 2 will continue in the vein of bringing a hugely entertaining, funny, daring, and espionage-fuelled adventure fronted by some incredible actors to our screens. Whoever gets signed up to chat to the mysterious Hihi next, better be ready.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors