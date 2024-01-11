Prime Video's Mr and Mrs Smith looks like everything Citadel wasn't in highly entertaining trailer

The official trailer for Mr. and Mrs. Smith has debuted online – and Amazon's TV remake of the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie-starring spy comedy continues to look really good.

Starring Donal Glover (Atlanta, Community) and Maya Erskine (Blue Eye Samurai) – the latter replacing original star Phoebe Waller-Bridge in April 2022 – as the titular duo, Mr. and Mrs. Smith seems to be everything its Prime Video espionage cousin Citadel wasn't. Indeed, it looks funny, daring, packed with charisma, and hugely entertaining, so go on: check out the show's final trailer to see for yourself:

I'd already picked out Mr. and Mrs. Smith as one of 10 shows I'm most excited to see in early 2024, and this latest teaser only cements my view that it'll be a sure-fire Prime Video hit. Indeed, if it doesn't end up making its way onto our best Prime Video shows list once it's released in early February, I'll be very surprised.

Why? Well, apart from the fact it's fronted by two brilliant actors in Glover and Erskine, it just looks like a ton of fun. And, with an absolutely stacked who's who of a cast – I spotted Ron Perlman, Paul Dano, John Turturro, Sarah Paulson, Michaela Coel, and Wagner Moura in the final trailer alone – there'll be plenty of excellent A-listers for the show's leading pair to bounce off of.

Fans of the 2005 Pitt-Jolie-starring original film, though, should note that Amazon's Mr. and Mrs. Smith has taken some creative liberties. For starters, it's a TV show, not a movie, and it'll consist of eight episodes in its first season.

These moments from the new Mr. & Mrs. Smith trailer! 👀 Series lands on @PrimeVideo February 2. pic.twitter.com/w6PdjQL1wXJanuary 11, 2024 See more

Per Amazon's official story synopsis, its plot will differ from what came before, too. "In this version, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan," it reads.

"The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?"

Mr. and Mrs. Smith's official trailer comes a month after the release of its first teaser, which showed off the exhilarating spy series with a twist. Glover also acts as co-creator and executive producer on the series, with his fellow Atlanta creative Francesca Sloane joining him in developing Mr. and Mrs. Smith for one of the world's best streaming services.

If you're in the UK, be sure to stream all eight episodes as soon as they land on Friday, February 2. That's because Amazon plans to introduce ads to Prime Video on British shores from February 5 onwards (NB: ads will already be present on Prime Video US by that date, with Australian viewers getting them later in 2024).