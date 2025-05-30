7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (May 30)

Captain America: Brave New World is now available to stream on Disney+

Who's ready to spend another weekend in front of the TV? If you answered "me!" to that question, you'll want to know what's worth watching on the world's best streaming services.

There's a lot to look forward to as well. From the official streaming debut of 2025's first Marvel movie to the 2025 edition of Netflix's Tudum fan celebration, we've rounded up the best films and TV series to check out before Monday rolls around. Enjoy! – Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

Captain America: Brave New World (Disney+)

Captain America: Brave New World | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Over three months after it initially flew into theaters, the penultimate Marvel Phase 5 movie – Captain America: Brave New World – has landed on Disney+.

Sam Wilson's first big-screen outing as Cap 2.0 sees the titular hero contend with plenty in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), too. Indeed, not only is he asked to reform the Avengers by army general-turned-US president Thaddeus Ross, but he also becomes embroiled in a diplomatic storm when a mysterious figure almost instigates World War III among the biggest nations on Earth.

So, is Captain America 4 worth seeing and/or deserving of a place on our best Disney+ movies list? My Captain America: Brave New World review reveals all. If you end up streaming it, be sure to read my Captain America: Brave New World ending explained piece once you're done to see how it sets up future events in the MCU, too. – TP

Netflix Tudum 2025 (Netflix)

Netflix Tudum 2025 | Official Trailer | May 31 | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Now a yearly tradition, this year's edition of Netflix Tudum, an event that celebrates the best Netflix shows and reveals more details about a whole host of new Netflix movies, takes place this weekend. And, without spoiling much, it sounds like it'll be an absolute doozy.

We'll be covering the event live, so check back in with us tomorrow (May 31) and follow along with our live blog to get the lowdown on the biggest announcements.

You can stream the event in real time, too, via Netflix itself, or on the streaming titan's various social media platforms, to learn the latest about Stranger Things season 5, Wednesday season 2, Knives Out 3, and so many other exciting new films and shows that are coming in 2025. I, for one, cannot wait, so much so I've rounded up my biggest predictions for what'll be unveiled at Tudum 2025. – TP

Mountainhead (Max)

Mountainhead | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Jesse Armstrong, the creator of huge HBO hit Succession, is back with his latest project. This time, he's satirizing big tech companies, the egotistical individuals who run them, and the influence they hold in today's climate, via a comedy-drama flick called Mountainhead.

Starring the likes of Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, and Ramy Youssef, this Max Original Movie sees four 'tech bros' (read: billionaire playboys) reunite at a remote location amid a fictional international crisis.

Little else has been revealed about the film's plot. But, if Succession taught us anything, Armstrong has a strong handle on showing wealthy people in all their messy glory. Here's hoping, then, that this is one we'll be adding to our best Max movies guide shortly. – TP

The Better Sister (Prime Video)

The Better Sister - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks lead the cast of this gripping new Prime Video series that follows two sisters as they reunite to try to untangle a complicated family history.

As the Amazon TV Original's title suggests, these women have very different lives. Chloe has a picturesque life, while Nicky struggles to make ends meet. However, things take a dark turn when Chloe's husband is murdered and the two try to discover the truth about what happened.

At the time of publication, it's got a healthy 82% Rotten Tomatoes critical score, so I'll definitely be catching this over the weekend. – Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

And Just Like That... season 3 (Max)

And Just Like That... Season 3 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

This Sex and the City sequel has critics split down the middle with it 55% Rotten Tomatoes critical rating and its audience score is even worse. A real shame then, that it's got no chance of being on our best Max shows round up.

Having said that, it's certainly got a dedicated fanbase, which is why it's back for a third season. The producers have made some controversial decisions, especially when it came to killing off Mr. Big, but you have to admit And Just Like That... isn't short on drama.

If you're among those dying to see Sarah Jessica Parker and the squad stepping into their stilettos once again, you're in luck. Season 3 has just made its debut on HBO and Max, and new episodes are due out every week for the foreseeable future. – LB

Bono: Stories of Surrender (Apple TV+)

Bono: Stories of Surrender — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

If you still haven't found what you're looking for (I'll see myself out...) when it comes to a good U2 documentary, Bono: Stories of Surrender, which is out now on Apple's streaming platform, might change that.

This Apple TV+ documentary focuses on the U2 frontman as he pulls back the curtain on his life, thereby allowing you to follow his very personal journey which features his family, friends, and faith.

There might not be much here for non-U2 fans, but it's an essential watch for those wanting a bit more Bono. The jury is out, though, on whether it'll make it onto our best Apple TV+ movies list. – LB

Dept. Q (Netflix)

Dept. Q | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This Netflix thriller series is a must-watch for those who need a delightfully dark detective drama in their life. It's also got a stellar cast, too, with Mark Bonnar and Kelly MacDonald among its ranks.

Dept. Q has also got something of a bleak-sounding plot. Indeed, we follow a former top-rated detective who's wracked with guilt following an attack that left his partner paralysed and another policeman dead. As he returns to work, he takes on a cold case which starts to consume his life.

Netflix has enjoyed some great success with similarly gripping espionage fare in recent years, such as Black Doves and The Night Agent. And, with The Queen's Gambit's creator behind the wheel of this genre vehicle, it could be a thrilling ride to immerse yourself in this weekend. – LB

