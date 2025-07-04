7 new movies and TV shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (July 4)

The Michael B. Jordan-starring Sinners is now available to stream on Max

After last week's TV show-heavy streaming list, it's time for their big-screen cousins to take the spotlight.

Four big new movies have graced some of the world's best streaming services ahead of this weekend (July 4 to 6), so it'll be an Independence Day to remember for film fans in the UD. We've rounded out this week's streaming recommendations list with a couple of TV series and a sports event – yep, we cover those from time to time! – so there's plenty to watch at home over the next few days. – Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

The Old Guard 2 (Netflix)

The Old Guard 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

One of the best Netflix movies from an action viewpoint finally has a follow-up. The long-awaited The Old Guard 2 has arrived on Netflix to take us on a brand new high-octane mission.

In our review of The Old Guard, we noted that its hokey-but-entertaining premise about a team of immortal warriors who've protected the world for centuries made for great page-turning comics, but didn't exactly translate to the small screen. This was made up for by an incredible lead performance from Charlize Theron, who has returned for the sequel alongside some new characters to fight a mysterious threat.

Despite the original movie becoming an instant hit, early reviews don't look as favorable for the sequel – although it seems everyone agrees that Theron's action sequences are a highlight of one of July's new Netflix movies. – Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

Sinners (Max)

Sinners | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Good news, the incredible Sinners is now streaming on Max. Sorry, though, UK fans, you'll have to wait a bit longer for its streaming debut.

A shoo-in for our best Max movies list, Sinners not only holds an impressive 97% Rotten Tomatoes critical score, but it's been celebrated worldwide by everyday audiences, too. Ryan Coogler, known for his work on the two Black Panther movies and Ironheart for Marvel, has created something really special here.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The supernatural horror period piece follows twin criminal twin brothers (both played brilliantly by Michael B. Jordan) who return to their hometown and are confronted by a supernatural evil. It's an absolute must watch and is a real contender for horror movie of the year. – Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

Heads of State (Prime Video)

Heads of State - Final Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

If Idris Elba isn’t going to be in a James Bond movie, at least he can be UK Prime Minister. He’s quite literally going head-to-head with John Cena’s US president Will Derringer in one of July's new Prime Video movies in Heads of State, too. Well, until they're forced to work together when Air Force One is shot down in enemy territory.



Based on Amazon’s previous track record with Prime Video Movie Originals, expectations for Heads of State were so low that we didn't expect it to be a shoo-in for our best Prime Video movies list, but it’s blown them away. It’s stupid, but fun stupid, and there’s a natural chemistry between our leading men that’s sorely lacking in other 2025 releases. Clearly everyone involved is having a lovely time, so why shouldn’t we? – Jasmine Valentine, streaming staff writer

The Sandman season 2 (Netflix)

The Sandman: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

I was really looking forward to season 2 of The Sandman until numerous allegations were made against Neil Gaiman, aka the author behind the original graphic novel series it's based on.

Considering how good The Sandman season 1 was, it's a crying shame that the high-fantasy series' reputation has been tarnished by the man who created its literary namesake. It might have booked a spot in this week's streaming guide, but I I won't be tuning in to watch The Sandman season 2 and I suspect many others won't on principle, either.

Still, if you plan on watching the final season of one of the best Netflix shows (well, it was until Gaiman-gate, anyway), its first six episodes are out now. Five more chapters will arrive on July 24 to bring Netflix's live-action adaptation to a close. – TP

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl (Max)

On Becoming A Guinea Fowl | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

A24 has a habit of releasing bangers that fly under the radar, including Earth Mama and All Dirt Road Taste of Salt. Tipped as one to watch at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, On Becoming a Guinea Fowl, one of three new A24 movies landing on Max in July, is next in line. Set in Zambia, the black comedy follows Shula, who finds her uncle’s dead body in the middle of the road late at night.



Finding the funny in something deadly serious, On Becoming a Guinea Fowl explores timely social issues in an expressive and meaningful way. The classic predator versus prey analogy is at its core, framed through impeccable visuals and an astute story. If you’re wanting to watch global cinema that still feels accessible, one of July's new Max movies is the perfect choice. – JV

Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers (Netflix)

Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix has shone a light on numerous tragic incidents recently, including the surprisingly well made OceanGate documentary and the eye opening Grenfell Uncovered. Now, they're focusing on the 7/7 bombings, which occurred almost 20 years ago.

Told from multiple perspectives, this docuseries relives the moment four bombs exploded in London killing 52 people and injuring more than 700, and the weeks-long search for those responsible. Viewers will see archive footage and exclusive interviews with survivors, family members, investigators, intelligence services, and those closest to the events. A harrowing behind-the-scenes glimpse into one of the deadliest moments in recent British history. – Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

Wimbledon 2025 (BBC/ESPN/9Now)

Wimbledon 2025 - There Is Only One Wimbledon - YouTube Watch On

It's time to crack out the Pimms, strawberries, and cream! The Wimbledon Championships 2025 is officially underway, marking the 138th anniversary of the sporting tournament.

If you didn't manage to get a ticket to the prestigious sporting event, don't worry because you'll be able to stream all the matches from The All England Lawn Tennis Club between now and July 13.

The best part about streaming the matches is that you'll also get to see in-depth coverage of the tournament, including live commentary and player interviews. Sure, you've missed five days worth of matches, but there are still many more to watch! – AS

For more streaming suggestions, read our guides on the best Netflix shows, best Disney+ movies, best Prime Video shows, and best Hulu movies.