7 new movies and TV shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more this weekend (August 1)

It's time to settle down and enjoy one or more of the new movies and TV shows that have landed on the best streaming services over the past few days.

All but one of the world's leading streamers have got something to offer this weekend – step it up, Paramount+ – so, regardless of which platform(s) you're signed up, you're well and truly spoiled when it comes to new content to watch at home. Warm up your scrolling finger, then, and read on to see what you can enjoy before Monday comes back around. – Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

My Oxford Year (Netflix)

My Oxford Year | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Remember how One Day suddenly arrived on Netflix and instantly made us bawl our eyes out? I've got a funny feeling that My Oxford Year is going to have exactly the same effect.

One of August's new Netflix movies tells the story of ambitious American student travels to Oxford in England to fulfil her dream, but encounters a charming local who changes both their lives. I wonder if that local just happens to be tall, dark, and handsome?

Given this is also an adaptation of Julia Whelan's novel, we can pretty much guarantee My Oxford Year is going to be a slam dunk for the streamer. Cue a lot of rose-tinted whimsy, an influx of Americans on social media who think all of England is like Notting Hill, and bundles of sweet nerdy chemistry. Frankly, it's cheaper than trying to study abroad. – Jasmine Valentine, entertainment writer

Eyes of Wakanda (Disney+)

Eyes of Wakanda | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The latest Marvel project to have Ryan Coogler's award-winning creative fingerprints on it, Eyes of Wakanda has launched on Disney+ three weeks earlier than anyone expected.

A four-part anthology series that further explores the history of Wakanda, aka the technologically advanced African nation that exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), this Black Panther spin-off series follows various Wakanda spy-cum-warriors across four time periods as they try to recover their nation's stolen artefacts and weaponry. Eyes of Wakanda is available in full now on Disney+, too, so you won't be made to wait a week between each 30-minute installment.

It remains to be seen if it'll earn a spot on our best Disney+ shows list. But, with Coogler attached, I'd be shocked if this gorgeous-looking animated series doesn't continue Marvel's recent hot-streak (in my opinion, anyway) on the big and small screens. – TP

Final Destination: Bloodlines (HBO Max)

Final Destination Bloodlines | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I'm really enjoying these new horror installments with great reviews, aren't you? Saw X impressed the critics after years of flops and Final Destination Bloodlines, the franchise's sixth movie, did likewise earlier this year. So much so, it's now technically considered the best in the franchise.

Thankfully, the series' latest entry is now streaming on HBO Max. Get ready to be scared by, well, just about any everyday object as the franchise continues to kill its subjects in the most unexpected ways. If you want something to satisfy your bloodlust this weekend, look no further. – Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

Chief of War (Apple TV+)

Chief of War — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

I’ve always felt there aren’t nearly enough TV shows that dive into Hawaiian history, which is why I’m so glad Apple TV+ has finally stepped up.

Chief of War is a new historical drama that puts the spotlight on the Polynesian islands' powerful chiefdoms before colonization reshaped everything at the turn of the 18th century. Jason Momoa plays Ka‘iana, a warrior chief determined to unite the four Hawaiian kingdoms as Western forces loom. It's based on real events and as visually stunning as it is culturally rich.

The first two episodes are streaming now, with new episodes dropping every Friday until the finale on September 19. I’ve already got this lined up on my watchlist – and if you’re even a little curious, I’d recommend diving into this new Apple TV Original – Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

Twisted Metal season 2 (Peacock)

Twisted Metal Season 2 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Twisted Metal is back Peacock so, if you're in the mood for plenty of laughs and action, it's the show to watch. With a stellar cast including Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz and Captain America's Anthony Mackie leading the series, plus Will Arnett as a killer clown, there's so much to love about Twisted Metal.

If you haven't seen season 1, it's based on its video game namesake and follows a talkative milkman with amnesia who's tasked with delivering a mysterious package in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Things are quickly dialed up to 100, too. – LB

Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful (Hulu/Disney+)

First there was Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie, then came Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. Now, it's Miley's turn to shine, with her own music movie Something Beautiful being self-described as a "pop opera", and is now out on Hulu and Disney+. Think less Starlight Express and more chic visual movie, which is essentially a continuous music video for every track on the synonymous album.

Essentially, this one is great for singing along to the Bangerz (see what I did there?) you might have missed from Cyrus in the last year, who's been busy rebranding herself as the pop-rock icon we're learning to love all over again. Rumor has it that if you then stream the album on Spotify, you might allegedly be invited to a Hannah Montana-themed event (this isn't confirmed, but dare to dream). – JV

Built in Birmingham: Brady and the Blues (Prime Video)

Built In Birmingham: Brady & The Blues - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

I love a good underdog story – and Birmingham City FC’s 2024/25 season is exactly that. Like Wrexham, Birmingham has seen a huge surge in performance, popularity, and sponsorship since American-Hollywood investors came onboard – and now you can watch it all play out in Built In Birmingham: Brady & The Blues on Amazon's streaming platform..

The docuseries tracks the club’s transformation under NFL legend Tom Brady, who became a minority owner in 2023. From the heartbreak of relegation to a record-breaking season, and automatic promotion to the EFL Sky Bet Championship, it’s a rollercoaster worth streaming. All five episodes are now available on Prime Video. If you’re into comeback stories, this one’s a must-watch. – AS

