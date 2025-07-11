7 new movies and TV shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more this weekend (July 11)

Fan-favorite TV series Bosch gets another spin-off this week in the form of Ballrd

Huzzah! You've survived another week of work – and there's only one thing you need to do now. Okay, watch Superman in your local theater, but then there's only one thing left to do: put your feet up and find something new to watch on the world's best streaming services.

There's an eclectic mix of new movies, shows, and documentaries worth watching, too. From Bosch's latest spin-off to a Dexter sequel show, here's what you won't want to miss this weekend. – Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

Ballard (Prime Video)

BALLARD - Official Trailer | Prime Video | July 9 - YouTube Watch On

Ready to step back into the murky underbelly of LA? In another expansion of Amazon's crime drama universe Bosch, one of the best Prime Video shows has received another spinoff (the first being Bosch: Legacy) in Ballard.

This time, the titular Renée Ballard, a homicide detective, is the protagonist. She has the same grittiness of Harry Bosch, but operates more within the confines of police procedure – even if filing a complaint against the department gets her ostracized.

Relegated to a new role as head of an underfunded cold case division, Ballard uncovers new evidence in long forgotten crimes that lead to an even bigger conspiracy she wasn't expecting. Maggie Q reprises her role as the lead investigator and is mesmerizing in all 10 episodes, which are now streaming on Prime Video. – Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

Brick (Netflix)

Brick | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Picture this: you suddenly find that you're trapped inside of your home by a mysterious magnetic brick wall blocking all the exits. Where did it come from? What does it mean? And most importantly, how do you get out?

One of July's new Netflix movies Brick has an intriguing premise reminiscent of escape the room plots that you'll recognize from films like the horrifying Cube, Saw, and The Platform. It's got everything you'd expect: suspense, survival, and a character arc that overcomes adversity, but it's been slammed by critics for being pretty slapdash.

So, it's by no means one of the best Netflix movies, but the Netflix German thriller does tackle an intriguing puzzle that might lure you in. – AS

Foundation season 3 (Apple TV+)

Foundation — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Apple TV+ is home to myriad fantastic sci-fi series. And, if you're not watching Foundation – i.e. one of its best genre offerings – yet, you're missing out, especially if you're an avid fan of epic space operas.

Foundation season 3 has just made its debut and it further cements its claim as one of the best Apple TV+ shows around. Check out my Foundation season 3 review to find out why.

This season's first episode is out now on Apple's streaming service and, while new chapters will be released every Friday, you've got two seasons' worth of story to catch up on if you haven't seen it yet. Whether you're a fan of Star Wars, Star Trek, Dune or numerous other tentpole sci-fi franchises, you'll love what's on offer here, trust me. – TP

Too Much (Netflix)

TOO MUCH | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Lena Dunham's new Netflix show lives up to the hype (read my Too Much review to learn more). She's effortlessly staying more relevant than ever behind the camera (and in front, with a cheeky appearance in episode 1), but Megan Stalter is a delectable leading lady of this project, which even goes as far as to show her releasing her own 'London Bridge' music video with Fergie.



Let’s get one thing straight, though: this isn’t Girls 2.0. There’s still a decent amount of chaos and day-to-day drama in Too Much, but Jessica’s (Stalter) solo transformational journey is elevated by her move across the pond. It’s Jessica’s world and we’re just living in it, complete with an endless list of celebrity cameos that are each somehow better than the last in one of the best Netflix shows I've seen in a while. – Jasmine Valentine, entertainment writer

Opus (Max)

Opus | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

What do you get when you cross The Bear's Ayo Edebiri and acting stalwart John Malkovich in the confines of a rural commune? An absolute maniacal experience for everyone involved known as Opus. Okay, reviews have been mixed, but it would be lazy to compare it to a pop-culture rehash of Midsommar.

Before the ridiculously unhinged ending of one of the best HBO Max movies, it’s probably not a surprise to learn Malkovich is incredibly casting for our reclusive pop icon, with both his mindset and musical performances leaving us disorientated. Nobody is more confused than Edebiri’s ingénue writer Ariel, and it’s her naive sense of fearlessness that continues to raise the stakes. It’s also worth keeping your eye out for who’s in the background – Lil Nas X and Lenny Kravitz are among those with uncredited roles as super fans in this A24 flick that's out now on HBO Max. – JV

Dexter: Resurrection (Paramount+)

Dexter: Resurrection | Official Trailer | Paramount+ with SHOWTIME - YouTube Watch On

I never got the hype around Dexter when it first aired, but I can appreciate it's been popular enough to become a franchise in its own right.

Its longevity won't be called into question anytime soon, either, with the release of Dexter: Resurrection on Paramount+. The sequel to Dexter: New Blood, aka the first sequel to the original series, reunites us with Michael C. Hall's antihero who – spoilers – survived a near-fatal shooting in New Blood. Now fully recovered, he's on the trail his son Harrison, who was responsible for pulling the trigger.

Dexter Morgan's first two TV productions are some of the best Paramount+ shows around, so don't be surprised if this one is similarly well received and/or becomes a hit with general viewers. – TP

One Night in Idaho: The College Murders (Prime Video)

One Night in Idaho: The College Murders - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

You might not think of Prime Video as a go-to for bingeable true crime series, but One Night in Idaho: The College Murders isn't one to be missed.

In November 2022, four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed in an off-campus residence, with suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger sentenced to four consecutive life sentences earlier this month.

Rather than being sensationalist, this documentary is a tender examination of who the four students were, and shows how their families and friends of have dealt with, or continue to dealing with, their grief. – JV

