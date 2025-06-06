7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (June 6)

Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal star in The Accountant 2, which is out now on Prime Video

We're not one for overexaggerating here at TechRadar. But, if you'll humor me, this week's streaming list is packed full of top-tier releases that you won't want to miss.

Indeed, there are plenty of exciting new movies and returning TV favorites to enjoy on the world's best streaming services this weekend (June 4 to 6). So, whether you're ready for the next season of Ginny & Georgia, or can't wait to watch Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal team up in The Accountant 2, you won't want to miss one or more of the following seven projects before you head back to work. – Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

Ginny & Georgia season 3 (Netflix)

Ginny & Georgia: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry are back as the titular Ginny and Georgia. Season 3 of the Netflix comedy-drama show is out now – and while its 64% Rotten Tomatoes score means Ginny & Georgia has fallen short of a spot on our best Netflix shows list, it has quite the dedicated fanbase who are eager to see more trials and tribulations this season.

In this series' latest entry, the mother and daughter duo are split up after Georgia was arrested for murder during her wedding. With her mother in prison, Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove. It certainly sounds like a rollercoaster. – Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

The Accountant 2 (Prime Video)

The Accountant 2 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Accountant wasn't exactly received with open arms upon its October 2016 release, but I remember enjoying what it offered when I streamed it at home years later. The arrival of its sequel on Prime Video yesterday (June 5), then, means my weekend movie viewing is covered.

In this action-thriller from Amazon and Warner Bros, Ben Affleck returns as Christian Wolff, an autistic number cruncher who also masquerades as a skilled marksman. This time around, Wolff enlists the aid of his estranged brother Braxton (Jon Bernthal) to investigate the death of former FinCEN director Raymond King (J.K. Simmons) at the request of the company's deputy director (Cynthia Addai-Robinson).

The Accountant 2 has faired far better than its forebear with fans and critics alike, so you can expect to see it calculate a way onto our best Prime Video movies article in the near future. – TP

Stick (Apple TV+)

Stick — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

While I've never been interested in golf, I'm very excited to watch Stick this weekend. The new Apple TV+ series has debuted with a healthy 77% Rotten Tomatoes score, too, so it sounds like I'm in for a treat and it's up for a spot on our best Apple TV+ shows list.

Here, Owen Wilson plays Pryce Cahill, a professional golfer-turned salesman whose career ended after an on-course meltdown derailed his once successful career. We follow him as he sets his sights on a rising star named Santi (Peter Dager) and aims to repair his reputation by coaching the talented up-and-comer.

With Happy Gilmore 2 set to arrive on Netflix in July, golf-themed comedies are back on the menu. Let's hope either or both won't be a swing and a miss. – LB

Predator: Killer of Killers (Hulu/Disney+)

Predator: Killer of Killers | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

I was a huge fan of 2022 Predator prequel film Prey (you can read more about why in my Prey review). So, you can bet I was stoked to learn that Dan Trachtenburg, who directed that sci-fi horror flick, was making an animated anthology movie that would delve deeper into the Yautja mythos

Predator: Killer of Killers, which is out now on Hulu and Disney+, follows three human characters as they encounter various iterations of the titular alien warriors at different points in history. Spoilers notwithstanding, these individual tales are more connected than many people realize, too.

I mostly enjoyed my time with Predator: Killer of Killers. Its painterly visuals lend themselves well to the franchise's violent sensibilities, while its anthology format is an intriguing albeit uneven narrative approach to take. Despite that niggle, I'm of the view that it deserves a spot on our best Hulu movies and best Disney+ movies lists. – TP

The Alto Knights (Max)

The Alto Knights | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

What comes to mind when I say Robert de Niro? To some millennials, it'll be his star turn in the Meet the Parents franchise. To many others, though, it'll be his back catalog of crime genre films.

Well, here's another to add to that collection. Now available on Max, The Alto Knights sees de Niro star in dual roles as Frank Costello and Vito Genovese, two legendary real-life Italian mob bosses whose friendship soured when petty jealousies and numerous betrayals turned them into warring crime lords.

This Barry Levinson-directed period crime drama won't be joining our best Max movies guide due to its incredibly disappointing 39% Rotten Tomatoes critical score. Nonetheless, I'm sure de Niro devotees will get a kick out of it. – TP

Tyler Perry's Straw (Netflix)

Tyler Perry’s STRAW | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Tyler Perry has been busy lately. His previous movie Duplicity released on Prime Video earlier this year, and now he's got Straw on Netflix.

In it, we follow a single mother (played by Taraji P. Henson) whose world unravels in chaos as she struggles to care for her ill daughter. When she accidentally holds her local bank hostage as she struggles to cash a check, this thriller explores the lengths you'd go to in order to protect someone you love.

With a lead you'll feel sympathy for, Straw looks like it'll be posing a lot of questions about what can happen when someone's at breaking point. It remains to be seen if it'll earn a spot on our best Netflix movies guide, though. – LB

Phineas & Ferb season 5 (Disney+)

Phineas And Ferb - Season 5 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Today is gonna be a great day, as the beloved theme song goes, because Phineas and Ferb are finally back for their long-awaited fifth season.

It's hard to believe the first aired in 2007, isn't it? Those of us who used to tune in to follow the silly adventures of Perry the Platypus and rock out to some great Bowling for Soup music get to do it all over again in 2025, with the series being revived after a 10-year break.

With 10 episodes to enjoy, I'm looking forward to reliving my childhood all over again. It's great to be back. – LB

