7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (May 2)

It's time to settle down after a long week of work (or school/college/university studies) and enjoy one of the many new movies and TV shows that have been released recently.

I'm going to be heading to my local IMAX cinema to watch Marvel's Thunderbolts* movie again (read my Thunderbolts* review if you want to know what I thought of Marvel's latest big-screen offering). But, if you fancy a quiet night in, there's plenty more to watch at home on the world's best streaming services.

So, without further ado, here's what you'll want to sit down to stream over the next few days. – Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

The Four Seasons (Netflix)

The Four Seasons | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you're like me and love a TV show that makes you feel like you're on holiday, then this new Netflix comedy-romance series sounds like it'll be just the ticket.

Like HBO's The White Lotus, the eight-episode series, which is a remake of its movie namesake, centers around a group of friends going on vacation, which is why many have made the comparison between the two series.

Created, written, and produced by Tina Fey, the show sees the actor team up with Date Night co-star Steve Carell again for a romantic holiday. However, not everything is as rosy as it seems when one of the three couples on vacation split up. This has the making to be one of the best Netflix shows but, as always, the proof will be in the pudding. – Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

Another Simple Favor (Prime Video)

Another Simple Favor - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

I'm a huge fan of the A Simple Favor, so I'm intrigued to see where its Prime Video sequel goes. Judging by the trailer, it's going to be just as stylish and mysterious as the first, and it's bringing all the sunshine and glamor of an Italian wedding too.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick are back, of course, and I'm so excited to see what happens in the Amazon Movie Original, especially since Kendrick's character agrees to be maid of honor for Lively's character. It's a scenario that reminds me a lot of one of my favorite Black Mirror episodes, aka 'Nosedive', and I have a feeling this wedding will be just as chaotic.

It's also got Severance season 2 composer Theodore Shapiro's music, so you know it's going to sound great, but will it popular enough to earn a spot on our best Prime Video movies guide? – Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (Disney+)

Tales of the Underworld | Official Trailer | Available May 4 on Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

It's almost time to celebrate the existence of Lucasfilm's iconic galaxy far, far away. Indeed, this Sunday (May 4) marks the annually observed tradition of Star Wars Day, which takes place every year on the same date (you know, May the Fourth Be With You and all that!).

What better way to honor the legendary sci-fi universe, then, than with the release of a new Disney+ show? Tales of the Underworld is the third animated miniseries to shine a light on two franchise characters who deserve a bit more screentime. So, who'll star in this four-part installment? Cad Bane and Asajj Ventress, the former being a bounty hunter and the latter a Nightsister-turned-assassin.

Will one of 2025's new Star Wars TV shows be received as well as 2022's Tales of the Jedi and deserve a spot on our best Disney+ shows? Or will it fall victim to the Dark Side are earn less stellar reviews like Tales of the Empire? Time will tell! – TP

Careme (Apple TV+)

Carême — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Cuisine is at the heart of any good streaming platform. Now, Apple TV+ is shining a spotlight on the world's first celebrity chef, Antonin Carême.

We're no stranger to celebrity chefs in the modern era – I'm someone who spends half my life watching Kitchen Nightmares – but this is a very different story.

Set in Napoleon's Europe, Carême's talent attracts the attention of politicians who use him as a spy for France, so you can expect intrigue as a side order to your usual culinary delights. I'm already hooked by this Apple TV Original's premise and I suspect it'll soon find its way onto our best Apple TV+ shows list. – LB

A Complete Unknown (Disney+)

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

Those streaming services they are a-changing, so make sure to check in on one of May's new Disney+ movies because it's finally adding the Bob Dylan biographical drama, aka A Complete Unknown, just over a month after it made its Hulu debut stateside.

In this fictionalized take on the protest singer-songwriter’s life, director James Mangold (Ford vs Ferrari; Walk The Line) takes us back to a fresh-faced Dylan arriving at Greenwich Village in the early 60s, guiding us through a new reimagining of his rise to fame.

Don't let its Oscar snub dissuade you from streaming this one and getting to hear the original soundtrack from Timothée Chalamet. Indeed, it's one of the best Disney+ movies you'll watch this month. – AS

The Eternaut (Netflix)

The Eternaut | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Sci-fi is one of my favorite genres, so I'm very excited that the genre is growing over on Netflix with the addition of The Eternaut.

In this intriguing series, which is based on an Argentinian graphic novel, we follow a group of survivors following a deadly snowfall. If that wasn't stressful enough, the incident was powered by an alien invasion.

With six hour-long episodes to dive into, it sounds like it'll a great weekend binge watch. Based on its largely positive Rotten Tomatoes critical and audiences scores, this is one series you'll want to get snowed in for so you can stream it ASAP. – LB

Garrett McNamara returns to Max in a brand new season of the two time Emmy-winning 100 Foot Wave docuseries.

The first season chronicled McNamara's journey to becoming the world record holder for the largest wave ever surfed in Nazaré, Portugal, and has since expanded to follow the highs and lows of other renowned big wave surfers. Season 3 will see the athlete travel to stunning new locations, including O’ahu, Hawaii for the rarely held Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational.

The five-part third season is set to be another heart-pounding, awe-inspiring watch filled with even more stunning big wave footage of these deaths-dying surfers. One to add to our best Max shows? Maybe! – AS

For more streaming recommendations, read our guides on best Hulu movies, best Prime Video shows, best Paramount+ movies, and best Max movies.