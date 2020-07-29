Looking for the best Hulu movies? While we'd call Hulu the best streaming service for older TV shows in the US – especially with the FX on Hulu channel giving the service a shot in the arm – less talked about is its pretty solid selection of films to watch. Below, we've picked out the 15 best Hulu movies you can stream right now, to save you the hassle of scrolling through its menus to find something to watch.

Hulu is majority-owned by Disney now, which is why you can buy it in a bundle with ESPN+ and Disney Plus for $12.99 per month in the US. That doesn't mean the selection is limited in any way, though: Hulu's movies include the likes of The Dark Knight and Oscar winner Parasite, and whoever makes their movie acquisitions clearly has good taste.

Here, then, is our selection of the best Hulu movies to stream right now.

Palm Springs

Hulu and Neon reportedly paid $17.5 million for the rights to show this Andy Samberg Groundhog Day-style comedy, and you know what? It was worth it. On the day of a wedding in Palm Springs, misanthropic guest-of-the-groom Nyles (Andy Samberg) and not-into-it maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti) hook up.

But their encounter comes with consequences after Sarah follows Nyles into a cave, and finds herself stuck in a time loop of the wedding day, where Nyles himself has been trapped living the same day out for years and years. You owe it to yourself to watch this funny-but-hard-hitting romantic comedy, which is perhaps the best movie released so far in this year of theater closures.

Parasite

Parasite is the highest-profile exclusive Hulu has to stream right now, and the Best Picture Oscar winner from director Bong Joon-ho is a must-see film. This South Korean movie is about a poor family who, one-by-one, craftily infiltrate the lives of a richer family, with inevitable consequences. Parasite has a lot to say about capitalism, class disparity and the attitudes of the wealthy, with a message that'll resonate wherever you're watching it from.

Mission Impossible: Fallout

The latest and arguably best Mission Impossible movie, and the second to be directed by Christopher McQuarrie, features the spy thriller series' most ambitious set pieces to date – which is saying something. Tom Cruise returns again as Ethan Hunt, this time with the entertaining addition of a moustached Henry Cavill as an antagonist.

Cruise learned to pilot a helicopter just for a set piece in this great modern action movie. The fourth film, Ghost Protocol, is also available to stream on Hulu.

The Cabin in the Woods

Five college pals take a trip together to a remote cabin in the woods. What could go wrong? Drew Goddard's subversive horror movie is a must-watch if you don't know its genre-bending secrets – and great fun to rewatch even if you do. A pre-Avengers Chris Hemsworth features in the cast of this fantastic film, which is one of the best horror movies of the modern age.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

You could say that queer cinema has entered a golden age in recent years. 2016’s Moonlight won that year’s Best Picture award at the Oscars, Call Me By Your Name won 2017’s Best Writing Adapted Screenplay Oscar and was held up as one of the finest films of the year. You can easily add 2019’s Portrait of a Lady On Fire to this much-lauded and growing list.

Beautifully shot (at least two scenes will now forever be talked of in discussion of the most-affecting scenes in film, ever) it’s a tale of love, repression and regret. Marianne, a painter in the year 1770, is commissioned to paint a portrait of Héloïse ahead of her wedding, following her time spent in a convent. With Héloïse withdrawn and reluctant to marry, Marianne must go about her task in secret, observing by day and painting when her subject least expects it, as their intimacy grows.

A Quiet Place

One of the most innovative horror movies of recent years, A Quiet Place is set in a post-apocalypse where deadly creatures hunt humans down based only on the sounds they make. In the midst of this, a family does its best to survive, after already suffering a terrible loss. John Krasinski directs and stars in this striking debut, along with Emily Blunt. A sequel will be released in 2021.

Love and Mercy

This biopic of The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson is split between the height of the band's fame in the '60s and also the '80s, where an older Wilson is under the controlling influence of his psychotherapist, Eugene Landy, as he begins a relationship with Melinda Ledbetter (Elizabeth Banks). Paul Dano and John Cusack star as Wilson in his youth and middle age respectively in this tender film, which is engaging even if you're not a die hard fan of the band, though more rewarding if you are.

The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight seems to switch its streaming home up every few months, but right now you can enjoy Christopher Nolan's superhero/crime epic on Hulu. Like Batman Returns, this is a movie where the Caped Crusader is arguably the third most important character – Heath Ledger's chaotic Joker and doomed hotshot DA Harvey Dent are arguably the real stars in this masterpiece.

As pointed out by many critics, the Dark Knight arguably has more in common with a crime movie like Heat than it does other movies in the superhero genre, but it remains the best Batman movie even 12 years after its release.

The Trip

The Trip is a mostly improvised British comedy film starring actors Steve Coogan and Rob Bryden as fictional versions of themselves touring restaurants across North England. And if that sounds like self-indulgent hell to you, fair enough – but we promise it's incredibly entertaining, as the two comedians bark Michael Caine impressions at each other, and take little snipes at each other's self-esteem. The first movie and its two excellent sequels are available now on Hulu.

If Beale Street Could Talk

Director Barry Jenkins' follow-up to Moonlight is this excellent contemporary-feeling adaptation of James Baldwin's novel, where a young black woman has to prove her boyfriend's innocence in the face of dubious accusations and an unfair system. It's also about the tense relationship between the two lovers' families. This is a tender, essential and hard-to-watch movie that's beautifully shot.

Best in Show

Christopher Guest is arguably the king of mockumentaries, and while you've also got his other movies Waiting for Guffman, A Mighty Wind and For Your Consideration to choose from on Hulu, this dog show-themed comedy film is his best work. The film is about various dog owners competing to have their pooch be crowned 'best in show', and each hound represents the personalities of its owners, for better or worse. Best in Show is breezy, entertaining viewing with a great ensemble cast.

I, Tonya

I, Tonya is a perhaps too sympathetic to its subject, disgraced ice skater Tonya Harding, who was banned for life by the US Figure Skating Association after she was connected to an attack on rival Nancy Kerrigan. Nonetheless, this film tells a compelling story of class struggle and the cycles of abuse that define too many of Harding's experiences – it's well worth a watch just to see Margot Robbie's performance as Harding, as well as Alison Janney's withering turn as her mother.

Risky Business

After his parents go away on vacation, wannabe entrepreneur and over-achiever Joel (Tom Cruise) indulges in the wrong vices, and he turns his house into a brothel for one night to bail himself out of trouble. This quintessential '80s movie was a breakthrough for Cruise, and remains very watchable today, even if an academically successful, middle-class boy-gone-bad wouldn't necessarily be your modern go-to destination for a likeable hero. This caper film is always worth a rewatch.

Bumblebee

Bumblebee is a very back-to-basics Transformers movie, a much-needed soft reset from the all-round disappointing Michael Bay films. Hailee Steinfeld stars as a teenage mechanic and car aficionado, who finally gets her first vehicle – only it turns out to be a transforming robot from an alien planet.

This movie has more in common with the likes of Harry and the Hendersons than anything else in the series, despite still delivering big-time on expensive visual effects. It's nothing revolutionary, but Steinfeld makes it well worth watching, and it's a great movie to stream on Hulu if you're looking for family fun.

My Scientology Movie

Documentary maker Louis Theroux attempts to make a film about the Church of Scientology, in this leftfield look at the religion. If you've seen Theroux's previous work, you know what you're getting into: watching a slightly dorky British man entertainingly dance around his subjects, this time with even more farce than usual. It's worth watching this in conjunction with HBO's Going Clear Scientology documentary, if you can.