New Hulu movies: the biggest films to stream in February 2023

If you want the new Hulu movies as soon as they hit the platform, this guide is one to bookmark. We'll be updating the list regularly with the titles Hulu adds to its library so you can stay on top of what's available.

Hulu's movie selection is getting stronger all the time, with a brilliant core selection of titles that won't disappear, and an ever-changing collection to keep your eye on, too. From tense thrillers to laugh-out-loud comedy, Hulu's films span all genres so you'll always find something to match your mood.

This list includes our pick of the new Hulu movies that have landed within the last few months. If you'd like more of a comprehensive rundown of what's on the streamer, we recommend our best Hulu movies guide. But, for the best of the latest content to land on Hulu (one of the best streaming services), keep reading.

New Hulu movies

If Beale Street Could Talk

Release date: February 1

If Beale Street Could Talk, adapted from the novel of the same name, is written and directed by Barry Jenkins (Moonlight). Set in Harlem in the early 1970s, the plot follows young couple and lifelong friends Tish (KiKi Layne) and Fonny (Stephan James), who are excited to start their lives together. It all comes crashing down as a racist cop means Fonny is arrested for a rape he didn't commit – and Tish finds out she's pregnant. But Tish and her family are determined to prove Fonny's innocence.

A story of love, injustice and fighting against the odds, If Beale Street Could Talk received rave reviews, and an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress went to Regina King for her performance of Tish's mother, Sharon Rivers.

Scarface

Release date: February 1

Scarface is the story of greed, corruption and power in the underbelly of Miami's drug trade. Al Pacino is Cuban refugee Tony Montana, who becomes the biggest drug lord in the state by ruthlessly murdering anyone that gets in his way. But the police and his own paranoia get the better of him, and Montana ends up fanning the flames of his own demise.

This iconic film is raw and brutally violent, so be warned – but, of course, that's also what makes it brilliant. Pacino's performance is gloriously over-the-top and Oliver Stone's script is tremendously strong. If you haven't seen this yet, it's a must-watch.

Water For Elephants

Release date: February 1

Based on the novel of the same name, Water for Elephants is a romantic drama set in the 1930s. Reese Witherspoon plays circus performer Marlena, and Robert Pattinson is Jacob, a veterinary student. When Jacob comes to work at the circus as a vet after his parents die in a car accident, he is initially taken under the wing of the seemingly-charming-but-clearly-terrifying ringmaster, August (Christopher Waltz).

Jacob and Marlena's special compassion for a particular elephant leads to love – but as Marlena is August's wife, the ringmaster's true colours begin to show, and we see why everyone is so afraid of him.

Reviews are firmly of the love-it-or-hate-it variety, with many critics bemoaning the melodrama and over-sincerity. But those that love it are entranced by the sentimentality and the beauty of the performances.

Snatch

Release date: January 1

Guy Ritchie's second film follows a group of gangsters, thieves and petty criminals in the London criminal underworld, and spans two plotlines. The first is a jewellery heist, involving Frankie Four Fingers (Benicio Del Toro) and a diamond that a host of other criminals are planning to steal away from him. Meanwhile, bare-knuckle boxer Mickey (Brad Pitt) is under pressure to throw his fist fight when big-time criminal Brick Top (Alan Ford) orders illegal boxing promotor Turkish (Jason Statham) to get involved with match fixing.

Snatch is a cult classic for a reason. It's a wild ride with surprises at every turn and, of course, a knockout cast.

The Breakfast Club

Release date: January 1

This iconic coming-of-age drama/comedy centres on five high school students in detention on a Saturday morning. An '80s cult classic, the whole film is set in one room and explores the archetypal teenage stereotypes – the rebel, the outcast, the princess, the jock and the brainy one. Of course, the teens don't play nice, with insults flying in that brutal way only teenagers think up. But eventually each character gets to tell their story, which makes them all see each other a little differently.

It's one of those films that should be on everyone's watchlist, and it's arrival on Hulu makes that a little easier for subscribers.

The Hummingbird Project

Release date: December 24

Starring Selma Hayak, Jesse Eisenberg, Ayisha Issa and Alexander Skarsgård, the casting and premise of this fast-paced film promises big things. In fact, it has been received with mixed reviews but has enough intrigue to bag a place in this list.

The Hummingbird Project tells the tale of Vincent and Anton, who are high-frequency traders trying to create a fiber-optic cable between Kansas and New Jersey (which will apparently make them millions of dollars). But, of course, the pair's plan doesn't go as smoothly as they'd like.

Our advice is not to get to weighed down in the technical specifics and try to enjoy the ride.

