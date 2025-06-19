It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 comes to Hulu on July 9.

So far the summer months have been packed with fresh titles across a lot of the best streaming services. Now that July is near, it's Hulu turn to impress again.

Compared to last month's schedule, which saw the return of shows like FX's The Bear, Hulu is bringing even more new TV shows to its catalog – 82 to be exact! But out of all the new arrivals the return of the irreverent sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is coming back for a 17th season. Yep, it's still going strong.

There's no doubt that Hulu is one of the best streaming platforms for TV shows but that doesn't mean it's lacking in the movie department, and there'll be over 50 new movies on July 1 alone. I've got my eye on guilty pleasures Bride Wars (2009), Easy A (2010), and Dirty Dancing (1987).

Everything new on Hulu in July 2025

Arriving on June 1

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 reunion (TV show)

Lies Hidden In My Garden season 1 (TV show)

Adam (movie)

Alita: Battle Angel (movie)

Bride Wars (movie)

Bridesmaids (movie)

The Bounty Hunter (movie)

The Call (movie)

Catch and Release (movie)

The Comedian (movie)

Country Strong (movie)

Daddy Day Camp (movie)

The Day After Tomorrow (movie)

Dear White People (movie)

Demolition (movie)

Dirty Dancing (movie)

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (movie)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (movie)

Easy A (movie)

The Equalizer 3 (movie)

Flight Of The Phoenix (movie)

Ford v Ferrari (movie)

Friends With Benefits (movie)

Fruitvale Station (movie)

Garden State (movie)

The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy (movie)

Home Alone (movie)

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (movie)

Home Alone 3 (movie)

Honest Thief (movie)

The Internship (movie)

"I Love You, Man" (movie)

I Origins (movie)

I, Robot (movie)

I Saw the Light (movie)

King Arthur (movie)

Kingdom Come (movie)

Kingdom Of Heaven (movie)

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (movie)

The Longest Yard (movie)

The Man Who Knew Too Little (movie)

Mission To Mars (movie)

Pixels (movie)

The Pledge (movie)

Prometheus (movie)

Puss In Boots (movie)

Real Steel (movie)

Ruby Sparks (movie)

The Sandlot (movie)

Shanghai Knights (movie)

Shanghai Noon (movie)

Sisters (movie)

Sugar (movie)

Sunshine (movie)

Tammy (movie)

Taxi (movie)

Ted (movie)

Ted 2 (movie)

The Way Way Back (movie)

Wrath Of Man (movie)



Arriving on July 2

Dragon Ball DAIMA (TV show)



Arriving on July 3

The American Soldier season 1 (TV show)

Aaron Hernandez and the Untold Murders of Bristol season 1 (TV show)

America The Story Of US season 1 (TV show)

America: Promised Land season 1 (TV show)

Barack Obama season 1 (TV show)

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War season 1 (TV show)

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution season 1 (TV show)

Codes and Conspiracies seasons 1-2 (TV show)

Community (TV show)

Dan Da Dan season 2 (TV show)

Days That Shaped America season 1 (TV show)

The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes season 3 (TV show)

The Proof Is Out There season 4 (TV show)

The Secret History of Air Force One season 1 (TV show)

The Secret History of the Civil War season 1 (TV show)

761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers season 1 (TV show)

Who is Luigi Mangione? season 1 (TV show)

Mia and Me: The Hero of Centopia (TV show)



Arriving on July 4

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (movie)

The Abyss (movie)

The Day The Earth Stood Still (movie)

In the Lost Lands (movie)



Arriving on July 5

Cold Case Files: The Grim Sleeper season 1 (TV show)

The Idaho College Murders season 1 (TV show)

The Lake Erie Murders seasons 1-2 (TV show)

The Perfect Murder seasons 1-2 (TV show)

Untitled Maxine Project season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on July 6

Cults and Extreme Belief season 1 (TV show)

Killer Cases season 6 (TV show)

Toilet Bound Hanako-Kun season 2 (TV show)



Arriving on June 7

Such Brave Girls season 2 (TV show)

Deep Sea Detectives season 1 (TV show)

Travel Texas season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on July 8

Bachelor in Paradise season 10 (TV show)

Born to be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers (TV show)

Marked Men (movie)



Arriving on July 9

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 (TV show)

Ancient Aliens: Origins season 1 (TV show)

Insomnia (UK) season 1 (TV show)

Matched in Manhattan season 1 (TV show)

Team Players season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on June 10

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations seasons 5-6 (TV show)

Extreme Road Ragers season 1 (TV show)

Summer Baking Championship season 1 (TV show)

Suspicious Minds season 1 (TV show)

Parkland (movie)

Buffaloed (movie)



Arriving on June 11

Celebrity Family Feud season 11 (TV show)

Mountain Men season 13 (TV show)

Big Momma's House (movie)

Big Momma's House 2 (movie)

The Hot Chick (movie)

LOL Live with Chico Bean (comedy special)

LOL Live with Chinedu Unaka (comedy special)

Marmaduke (movie)

MR-9: Do or Die (movie)

Riff Raff (movie)



Arriving on June 12

90 Day Fiance season 6 (TV show)

90 Day Fiance UK season 3 (TV show)

Prison Wives Club season 1 (TV show)

A Quiet Place Part II (movie)



Arriving on June 13

Deep Sea Detectives season 2 (TV show)

Dumb Money (movie)



Arriving on June 14

Fugitives Caught on Tape season 1 (TV show)

Stags (UK) season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on July 15

Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit (TV show)

Rachael Ray's Holidays season 1 (TV show)

Get Away (movie)

SAS: Red Notice (movie)



Arriving on June 16

Rachael Ray's Meals in Minutes season 2 (TV show)

Unexpected Loves season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on June 17

Baylen Out Loud season 1 (TV show)

Jake Makes It Easy season 1 (TV show)

My 600-lb Life season 3 (TV show)

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? season 2 (TV show)

Polyfamily season 1 (TV show)

The Amateur (movie)

Snake Eyes G.I. Joe Origins (movie)



Arriving on July 18

High Rollers (movie)



Arriving on June 19

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda seasons 6-7 (TV show)

The Assessment (movie)



Arriving on June 20

Smurfs: The Lost Village (movie)



Arriving on July 21

Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari (TV show)



Arriving on July 22

Red Eye (UK) seasons 1-2 (TV show)



Arriving on June 23

Washington Black season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on July 24

Match Game season 6 (TV show)

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire season 4 (TV show)

Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart season 1 (TV show)

Mad About You seasons 1-7 (TV show)

Summer Baking Championship season 2 (TV show)



Arriving on July 26

BBQ Brawl seasons 1-2 (TV show)

Chopped season 61 (TV show)

Tournament Of Champions season 6 (TV show)

Tournament of Champions VI: The Qualifiers season 6 (TV show)

Ultimate Summer Cook-Off season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on July 28

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1 (TV show)

Operation Fortune (movie)



Arriving on July 29

Dope Girls (UK) season 1 (TV show)

Memoir of a Snail (movie)

Mr & Mrs Murder (TV show)



Arriving on June 30

The Bachelor (Australia) seasons 3-5 (TV show)

The Bachelorette (Australia) seasons 3-4 (TV show)



Arriving on July 31

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives season 5 (TV show)

Guy's Grocery Games seasons 21, 22 & 38 (TV show)

Mad About You (TV show)