Best streaming deals December 2022: current live offers on Paramount Plus, Showtime, and more

There's no better time to ensure you're signed up to the right streaming service for you. As we head into the wintry, colder months, curling up on the couch in front of a good movie or TV show is the chosen pastime for many. And luckily for you, there are plenty of great streaming deals across some of the most popular platforms.

Whether you want a cable-like experience at half the cost with a service like Sling TV, or you're looking for wholesome entertainment for all the family, there's a service and price that fits the bill. Ensure everyone of all ages is sorted with the Disney Plus bundle, or get your latest fix of feel-good titles from NBC with a Peacock TV subscription.

From free trials to discounted rates and new subscriber offers, find the latest best streaming deals currently live across the likes of Disney Plus, Hulu, Paramount Plus, and more below.

Today's best streaming deals

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus: 50% off your first year (opens in new tab)

Prepay for Paramount Plus for 12 months and shell out just half the Paramount Plus price (opens in new tab) in your first year. Available on both its Essential and Premium plan, pay $24.99 (down from $49.99) for its Essential plan with limited ads, or $49.99 (down from $99.99) for Premium, where you can enjoy an ad-free experience and download shows to watch offline. Expires January 2

(opens in new tab) Showtime: Pay $3.99 a month for your first 6 months (opens in new tab)

Save 50% on your Showtime subscription for the first six months in this Cyber Monday streaming deal. After your 30-day free trial, pay just $3.99 a month and stream hit shows like Billions, Dexter: New Blood, and The First Lady. Thereafter, the monthly rate will return to $6.99 a month. Expires January 3

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus: Secure a year subscription for $79.99! (opens in new tab)

Listen up, US customers! The Disney Plus price (opens in new tab) is set to increase on December 8 as it introduces an ad-supported plan. For those who want to avoid commercials, then, you'll be looking at a monthly rate of $10.99, or annually at $109.99. Subscribe now before it's too late and get Disney Plus at its current rate for the next year.

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus: Get Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu for only $13.99 a month (opens in new tab)

The Disney Bundle gives you three streaming services at a discounted rate. It's Disney Plus, ESPN+ and Hulu all for $13.99 per month, saving a total of $12 on subscribing separately. A subscription to Disney Plus on its own is $7.99 per month. Try adding all the movies, TV shows, live sports and Hulu Originals for a few dollars more. There are no long contracts. You can cancel at any time.

(opens in new tab) Hulu: 30 day free trial with With-Ads and Ad-Free plans (opens in new tab)

New and eligible returning customers can try out Hulu's on-demand plans with the 30-day Hulu free trial. Thereafter pay $7.99 a month for its With-Ads plan, or $14.99 a month to cut out the commercials. Unfortunately, its Hulu with Live TV (opens in new tab) plan no longer offers a free trial.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV: Get 50% off your first month (opens in new tab)

Opt for either its Orange or Blue plan (or both) and new and returning customers can currently save 50% off their first month of Sling TV. That brings the price down from $40 to $20. Or, if you opt for both, it'll cost $27.50 for your first month of both the Blue and Orange packages.

More streaming deals currently available

(opens in new tab) Apple TV Plus: 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

Home to huge shows including The Morning Show and Ted Lasso, Apple TV Plus is constantly adding new titles to its slight but quality line-up. This includes new breakout shows like Severance, Bad Sisters, and Will Smith's Emancipation. Sign up and see if its for you with the Apple TV Plus free trial (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus: Get FREE with Walmart Plus sign ups (opens in new tab)

For existing and new customers to Walmart Plus, you can now stream Paramount Plus for free as a part of your membership on top of discounts on fuel, free delivery on groceries, as well as free shipping on other items. Subscribers will get the Paramount Plus Essential plan, which is valued at $49.99 a year.

(opens in new tab) HBO Max: get a 7-day free trial as a Hulu Add-On (opens in new tab)

Unfortunately there hasn't been a HBO Max free trial (opens in new tab) since December 2020. However, there is one way you can still get week-long trial period. And that's by selecting it as an Add-On to your Hulu subscription. Sign up to Hulu, head to Account and Manage Add-Ons to get it.

Streaming deals FAQ

What is the best streaming deal right now? Truthfully, it comes down to personal preference where the best streaming deal is concerned. Some streaming services will offer an exceptional discount on their plans, but their content won't be to certain people's tastes. If you're looking to avoid pricy cable packages and want to cut the cord but still access live channels, Sling TV currently offers 50% off each or both of its plans (opens in new tab). Otherwise, if you simply want a selection of great on-demand entertainment, we cannot recommend the Disney Plus bundle enough. Get Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for just $13.99 a month (opens in new tab).

What streaming service is the cheapest? When we bring it down to numerical value, Paramount Plus and Peacock TV are the cheapest streaming services out there for US customers, with both offering baseline plans from $4.99 a month. However, it does come down to personal preference. What some might deem entertaining, others may see as utter trash. Apple TV Plus is great value for money at $7.99 a month (opens in new tab). While its library still remains fairly streamlined, you can't argue that there is hefty budget put behind its productions and their big-name casting.

Are you able to bundle Hulu with other services? Not only is Hulu a part of the excellent value Disney Plus bundle (throwing together Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus for just $13.99 a month (opens in new tab)), you also have the option of adding on a number of excellent services to your standalone Hulu subscription. Choose between HBO Max, Cinemax, Showtime, and Starz, or have a combination of all four depending on what you want to be able to watch. In some cases, you'll even be able to trial these services before paying.