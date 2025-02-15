Just got the Max and Starz streaming bundle on Prime Video? Here are 7 movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes you should watch first

If you're bargain hunting in Amazon's Presidents' Day sale, then you might want to consider one of the best new streaming bundles available. Prime Video expanded its seemingly endless list of streaming packages with a Max and Starz bundle at the start of 2025, enhancing its status as one of the best streaming services ahead of the sales event.

Costing $20.99 a month, this is one of best streaming deals right now, bringing the price of a subscription to both Starz and Max down by 25% less than what you would be paying when subscribed to each service individually.

Since the launch of the new streaming bundle in January, Starz has made a comment on its exciting new venture with Alison Hoffman, president of Starz Networks, telling Deadline: “We are thrilled to team with Prime Video and Max to deliver this new offering of critically acclaimed programming to an even broader customer base”.

Max and Starz streaming bundle on Prime Video: was $27.98 per month now $20.99 at Prime Video

This Prime Video streaming bundle gives you access to both Max and Starz, where you can find a wide-range of movies and shows, particularly from Warner Bros. Discovery and Lionsgate Studios. In addition to giving you access to Prime Video's catalog of entertainment, this streaming package is also ad-free, meaning that you can watch your favorite movies and shows without being interrupted unexpectedly. This bundle represents 25% saving than if you were subscribed to each service individually.

As movie lovers, we thoroughly enjoy scouring through both the best Max movies and films on Starz to see what new titles will be next to fill up our watchlists. And now that you can enjoy access to both platforms with this new streaming deal, there are seven movies in particular with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics that we'd suggest watching first when you sign up to the Max and Starz bundle.

Nightcrawler (2015)

Nightcrawler TRAILER 1 (2014) - Jake Gyllenhaal Crime Drama HD - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 95%

Age rating: R

Length: 117 minutes

Director: Dan Gilroy

Where to stream: Starz

Following his writing contributions to action movies such as The Bourne Legacy (2012) and Real Steel (2011), Dan Gilroy made his directorial debut with Nightcrawler earning him an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

Louis Bloom (Jake Gyllenhaal) makes a living off of committing petty theft and finds himself making a career switch, taking a job as a cameraman and reporter searching for newsworthy and heinous crimes across the city of Los Angeles. News director Nina (Rene Russo) sees an opportunity to increase her station's ratings with Bloom, and when he catches her attention, he goes the distance to bag the perfect 'money shot' – regardless of the danger he must put himself in.

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park Official Trailer #1 - Steven Spielberg Movie (1993) HD - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 91%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 126 minutes

Director: Steven Spielberg

Where to stream: Starz

When it comes to sound design and computer-generated imagery, there's no doubt that Spielberg's '90s blockbuster kick-started he evolution of technically-advanced Hollywood movies, winning three Oscars for both visual and sound achievements – not to mention its killer score composed by John Williams.

Invited as part of a select group to visit and have a tour of an island theme park, two palaeontologists Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) find themselves in a futuristic land roaming with dinosaurs cloned using traces of prehistoric DNA. A power outage results in the closure of the park and the shutdown of its security system, leaving the carnivorous dinosaurs free to roam and the group of visitors fighting for their lives as they hatch an escape plan.

M3GAN (2022)

M3GAN - official trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 93%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 102 minutes

Director: Gerard Johnstone

Where to stream: Starz

I was very surprised to find that critics on Rotten Tomatoes, needless to say, loved this movie. When M3GAN was released, I was obsessed with it for its failed seriousness and unhinged internet reactions, but as an overall horror movie I thought it was okay. However, will I be buying a ticket for one of the biggest horror movies coming in 2025? You bet.

Spearheading the AI horror movie genre, M3GAN is a life-sized robot doll designed by a toy-company employee Gemma (Allison Williams) to serve as any child's best friend. When Gemma becomes the sold guardian for her niece Cady (Violet McGraw), she uses the M3GAN prototype as a way of bringing her niece happiness while coming to grips with her new parental role. What starts as a promising bond between Cady and M3GAN evolves into something more sinister.

Dune: Part 2 (2024)

Dune: Part Two | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 92%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 166 minutes

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Where to stream: Max

It's a rare occasion for a sequel movie to surpass the original in ratings, but Dune: Part Two did exactly that and knocked it out of the park to become one of the best movies of 2024. Not only that, but Villeneuve's second take on the Frank Herbert's 1965 novel is up for five 2025 Oscar awards, which I have no doubt will sweep in categories for technical achievements.

Following from the adventures of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) in the first movie, he continues his journey across the desert planet of Arrakis reuniting with the Fremen people to get revenge on those who destroyed his family. In order to put a stop to an impending dangerous future, Paul finds himself faced with a big decision to make that could change his relationship with the love of his life.

Call Me By Your Name (2017)

RT score: 95%

Age rating: R

Length: 132 minutes

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Where to stream: Max

This coming-of-age modern classic has made waves as an iconic queer movie, thrusting Chalamet into the spotlight and landing him movies such as Little Women (2019) and Beautiful Boy (2018). Based on the popular novel by Andre Aciman, the movie adaptation succeeded in igniting a passion for reading within younger audiences and movie lovers.

Set in the summer of the early '80s, 17-year-old Elio (Chalamet) travels with his parents to their villa in Lombardy, Italy where he meets Oliver (Armie Hammer), a 24-year-old graduate and intern to his father. As the two become more acquainted over the course of the summer, romantic feelings on both sides begin to arise and a deep, yet very complex love forms between the two.

How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 99%

Age rating: PG

Length: 98 minutes

Directors: Christopher Sanders & Dean DeBlois

Where to stream: Max

It's near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score goes to show that children's animated features have mass appeal, and aren't just designed for young audiences. How To Train Your Dragon is a DreamWorks staple, and is gearing up for a live-action revamp this year.

In the fictional Viking village of Berk, a feeble and ill-fated Viking teenager Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) aspires to become a dragon hunter like the rest, but when he comes face-to-face with a rare breed of dragon he can't bring himself to kill it. Instead, he befriends the dragon and forms an unlikely bind with the creature, but much to the rest of his clan's dismay he realizes that the relationship between humans and dragons is way more complicated than he thought.

This beloved movie was director by animation auteur Christopher Sanders, who recently had the pleasure of talking too about directing 'the movie of a lifetime' The Wild Robot (2024).

King Richard (2021)

KING RICHARD – Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 90%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 146 minutes

Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green

Where to stream: Max

Biopics are hit or miss, but King Richard is one for the books. Though it's a shame this movie exists in the backdrop of Will Smith's dramatic appearance at the 2022 Oscars where he slapped Chris Rock, it hasn't totally eclipsed King Richard's legacy as a stand-out biopic and non-fictional account.

Since birth, Richard Williams (Smith) had big plans for the future of his daughters Serena and Venus Williams. With a 78-page plan, he's dead set on making his daughters the greatest tennis players in the world, using their local tennis courts in Compton, California to turn them into stars and implementing a strict training plan and a stern paternal attitude.