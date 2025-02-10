Max unveils first look at Euphoria season 3, but I'm not excited about the hit show's long-awaited return

Euphoria season 3 is now in production, with Max releasing a first-look image of Zendaya as Rue.

There were many reasons why production was paused on the third season.

The main cast is expected to return, but there are no official plot details yet.

Max has released a first look image of Euphoria season 3 as production starts on the popular teen drama after a number of delays. But sorry, I'm just not hyped for the show's third season anymore.

The image features Zendaya as Rue (see below), who returns to the role pretty much exactly three years after the premiere of Euphoria season 2. According to The Hollywood Reporter, there were multiple factors on why Max delayed the third season's production. The main reason (as well as the Hollywood writer's strike) is that the network and creator Sam Levinson were discussing where the action would be set after the characters leave high school. Max decided to hit pause on the series until it could be "brought creatively in line with the previous two seasons," as per Variety.

The show has helped launch the careers of Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, and Jacob Elordi, who have since become fully fledged movie stars and were pursuing other opportunities while Levinson and Max decided on their season 3 character arcs.

HBO/Max boss Casey Bloys said in November to Variety: “I know the show gets a lot of attention now because, you know, it has created some genuine movie stars, and they have various projects that are working on, but we are shooting this season, so nothing has changed. It’s eight episodes.”

What is Euphoria season 3 about?

At the moment, no official plot details have been revealed regarding Euphoria season 3. Still, there were rumors that Levinson had the idea to include a five-year time jump and potentially see Rue working as a private investigator.

Whether Euphoria season 3 picks up immediately after the events of season 2 or in the near future, the one issue that needs to be dealt with is the messy love triangle between Nate (Elordi), Cassie (Sweeney), and Maddy (Alexa Demie), as well as these three big questions that need answering.

The main cast are all expected to return, including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, and Hunter Schafer. Meanwhile, Barbie Ferreira shared that she won't be back as Kat for the third season, and neither will Storm Reid, who plays Rue's sister Gia. Angus Cloud, who shot to stardom as Fezco in the series, also won't be in the third installment after the actor tragically passed away in July 2023.

Euphoria season 2 concluded with an epic finale to a, in my opinion, somewhat messy and unbalanced series filled with neglected characters and baffling storylines. So, combining a disappointing second season with a three-year wait, my excitement isn't at an all-time high. But knowing me, I'm still going to watch the third season of one of the best Max shows.