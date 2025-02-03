I can’t wait to watch these 3 new movies and shows on Max with over 91% on Rotten Tomatoes
Grab your bags, we're going to Thailand
Max never fails to disappoint when it comes to highly-rated content being added to the platform and this month it's no different. With 80 new Max movies available on February 1 alone, there's certainly a wide choice on offer to watch.
So where do you start? Well, I've sifted through everything new on Max in February 2025 and picked out three of the best Max movies and best Max TV shows with over 91% on Rotten Tomatoes that I'm excited to watch this month.
The Guilty
- RT score: 98%
- Age rating: R
- Length: 90 minutes
- Director: Gustav Möller
- Release date: February 1
The Guilty is a Danish movie that follows Asger Holm (Jakob Cedergren), a former police officer who answers an emergency call from a kidnapped woman. When the call is disconnected, he attempts to rescue her from her kidnapper. Even though the movie is set in only one room, The Guilty still manages to engage you with its nail-biting tension and drama through Asger's urgent telephone conversations.
The White Lotus season 3
- RT score: 92%
- Age rating: TV-MA
- Length: ~60 minute episodes
- Creator: Mike White
- Release date: February 16
I've been waiting two years for The White Lotus season 3 to arrive, and now it's nearly time for an eclectic mix of wealthy socialites to check in to the infamous luxury hotel chain once again. The third season of the hit anthology series takes us to Thailand where the social satire will follow the exploits of various guests and staff over the span of a week. Show creator Mike White teased that season 3 is going to be "longer, bigger, crazier", so I'm definitely making a reservation to find out who will be in the body bag this time around.
Support the Girls
- RT score: 91%
- Age rating: R
- Length: 94 minutes
- Director: Andrew Bujalski
- Release date: February 1
Support the Girls stars Regina Hall as Lisa, the general manager of sports bar Double Whammies. Always optimistic and protective of her young female staff, her positivity is tested on a particularly challenging day. This indie workplace dramedy is an intimate day-in-the-life portrait of a woman under pressure as chaos ensues around her. Phew, working in hospitality seems hard.
After graduating with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, Grace dived into the world of entertainment where she started writing all about the must-watch shows and movies at What To Watch. Now Grace is on her next writing adventure at TechRadar, where she uses her expertise to help readers keep up to date on the biggest TV shows and movies in the ever-changing world of streaming. If she’s not writing about her passion for entertainment, you’ll find her watching reality shows while feasting on chocolate.
