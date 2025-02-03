I can’t wait to watch these 3 new movies and shows on Max with over 91% on Rotten Tomatoes

Max never fails to disappoint when it comes to highly-rated content being added to the platform and this month it's no different. With 80 new Max movies available on February 1 alone, there's certainly a wide choice on offer to watch.

So where do you start? Well, I've sifted through everything new on Max in February 2025 and picked out three of the best Max movies and best Max TV shows with over 91% on Rotten Tomatoes that I'm excited to watch this month.

The Guilty

RT score: 98%

98% Age rating: R

R Length: 90 minutes

90 minutes Director: Gustav Möller

Gustav Möller Release date: February 1

The Guilty is a Danish movie that follows Asger Holm (Jakob Cedergren), a former police officer who answers an emergency call from a kidnapped woman. When the call is disconnected, he attempts to rescue her from her kidnapper. Even though the movie is set in only one room, The Guilty still manages to engage you with its nail-biting tension and drama through Asger's urgent telephone conversations.

The White Lotus season 3

The White Lotus Season 3 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 92%

92% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~60 minute episodes

~60 minute episodes Creator: Mike White

Mike White Release date: February 16

I've been waiting two years for The White Lotus season 3 to arrive, and now it's nearly time for an eclectic mix of wealthy socialites to check in to the infamous luxury hotel chain once again. The third season of the hit anthology series takes us to Thailand where the social satire will follow the exploits of various guests and staff over the span of a week. Show creator Mike White teased that season 3 is going to be "longer, bigger, crazier", so I'm definitely making a reservation to find out who will be in the body bag this time around.

Support the Girls

Support The Girls - Trailer Starring Regina Hall & Haley Lu Richardson - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 91%

91% Age rating: R

R Length: 94 minutes

94 minutes Director: Andrew Bujalski

Andrew Bujalski Release date: February 1

Support the Girls stars Regina Hall as Lisa, the general manager of sports bar Double Whammies. Always optimistic and protective of her young female staff, her positivity is tested on a particularly challenging day. This indie workplace dramedy is an intimate day-in-the-life portrait of a woman under pressure as chaos ensues around her. Phew, working in hospitality seems hard.

