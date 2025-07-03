3 new Max movies to stream with over 94% on Rotten Tomatoes in July 2025

Have you seen everything new on Max in July 2025? While things are slightly quieter on the show front in July – The Last of Us and The White Lotus are all wrapped up, while The Gilded Age season 3 hits the halfway point – the best streaming service for classic movies is cranking out new films like there’s no tomorrow.

For starters, Todd Haynes’ Carol has made its way onto the platform ten years after it first dropped in theatres. Meanwhile, if you were terrified of Jordan Peele’s Get Out when it was released back in 2017, you’re about to feel the fear all over again when it arrives on Max. Daniel Kaluuya heads into his own house of horrors in rural Alabama, with only a sinister Catherine Keener giving us any clue about what’s going on.

That’s not all for those who love to be scared. One of July’s biggest new horror movies is also joining Max’s ranks: Sinners is riding high after becoming the highest-grossing original film since 2010. If you’re not into horror, though, don’t worry. Here are more bangers with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes waiting to be binged.

Carol (2015)

CAROL - Official Trailer - Starring Cate Blanchett And Rooney Mara - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 94%

Age rating: R

Runtime: 118 minutes

Director: Todd Haynes

Arriving on: July 1

If you’re a fan of Cate Blanchett, then don’t just watch her critically-acclaimed performances in Blue Jasmine and The Aviator, because the Australian actor should have easily won an Oscar for her role in Carol.

With Rooney Mara our other leading lady, the film follows eponymous Carol Aird (Blanchett) and Therese Belivet (Mara) fall in love after a chance encounter at the department store where Therese works. There’s only one catch: Carol is trapped in a loveless marriage, and dating a woman in the 1950s means risking losing her young daughter.

As you might have guessed, Carol and Therese’s love story is full of the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, so I’d be surprised if you get through its 118-minute runtime without shedding a tear. Blanchett and Mara’s natural chemistry is undeniable, with Carol still regularly referenced and quoted by many a decade on.

Plus, it’s one of the only must-see LGBTQ+ movies to have a happy ending, even if the ending isn’t totally satisfying. Let’s take a win where we can get it, guys.

Get Out (2017)

Get Out - Official Trailer 1 (Universal Pictures) HD - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 94%

Age rating: R

Runtime: 118 minutes

Arriving on: July 1

Amazingly, Get Out didn’t win Best Picture at the Oscars back in 2018, but the movie made Jordan Peele the first African American to win the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. It’s arguably one of the best horror movies of the 21st century, and its remarkable Rotten Tomatoes score only proves that.

Without spoiling too much, budding photographer Chris Washington (Daniel Kaluuya) reluctantly agrees to meet the family of his white girlfriend Rose Armitage (Allison Williams), though they don’t know that he’s black. There’s a warm reception when he arrives thanks to Rose’s psychiatrist mother Missy (Catherine Keener), but things quickly change soon after.

If you’re going into Get Out blind for the first time, you’re incredibly lucky. Experiencing the film’s big twist is a once-in-a-lifetime movie moment, with Peele taking us in a direction we never saw coming.

Sinners (2025)

Sinners | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 97%

Age rating: R

Runtime: 137 minutes

Director: Ryan Coogler

Arriving on: July 4

It’s one of the best films of the year so far, and now we can enjoy Sinners from the comfort of our sofas. Even though it was only released in April, it made over $360 million at the international box office. Why? Its original storytelling includes one of the best music sequences in cinema, with sexy vampires thrown in for good measure.

Michael B. Jordan takes on the dual roles of Smoke and Stack, twins with one eye on low-level criminal activity and the other on taking over the world. When they try to open a music joint in their hometown, they’re met with a group of Klansmen-turned-vampires who are intent on sucking the life out of everyone in sight.

Obviously, the twins won’t go down without a fight, resulting in a mammoth battle that you won’t want to miss streaming. Their little cousin Sammy (Miles Caton) is also integral to the plot, responsible for the singular best film scene of 2025, complete with music seamlessly mixed from the past and present.