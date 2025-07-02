Everything new on Max in July 2025 – stream 78 new movies, including Sinners, Death of a Unicorn and more

Sinners comes to Max on July 4.

No, you haven’t missed it – HBO Max is still very much Max. With The Gilded Age season 3 now at the halfway point, you might be looking for something else to tide you over during your weekly waits.

This month, we’re turning our attention back to Michael B. Jordan’s charismatic twins trying to outwit a trio of insistent vampires. After an astonishing theatrical run that made it a box office smash, Sinners is finally available on streaming this month as one of the seven best new horror movies being released, so get ready to play that musical scene on repeat.

Of course, we’ve also got another packed list of classic movies this month. Cate Blanchett is at her very best in Todd Haynes’ Carol (2015), while The Dude drinks more White Russians than anyone can handle in The Big Lebowski (1998). You might as well cancel your plans now and strap in for the best Max movies landing this month.

Everything new on Max in July 2025

Arriving on July 1

Annabelle (movie)

Better off Dead… (movie)

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me (movie)

Canyon River (movie)

Carol (movie)

Chopped volume 4 season 61 (TV show)

Cunningham (movie)

Dames (movie)

Dances With Wolves (movie)

Dances With Wolves: Extended Cut (movie)

Film Geek (movie)

Get Out (movie)

Get Shorty (movie)

In Time (movie)

Insidious (movie)

Jewel Robber (movie)

Jimmy the Gent (movie)

Lady Killer (movie)

Lawyer Man (movie)

Life as We Know It (movie)

Love & Other Drugs (movie)

Love Crazy (movie)

Moana with Sound (movie)

Mortal Kombat 1995 (movie)

Mortal Kombat 2021 (movie)

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms (movie)

Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match (movie)

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge (movie)

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind (movie)

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (movie)

Napoleon Dynamite (movie)

One Way Passage (movie)

Other Men's Women (movie)

Picture Snatcher (movie)

Private Detective 62 (movie)

Red Dawn (movie)

Shadow of the Thin Man (movie)

Shaun the Sheep Movie (movie)

Showgirls (movie)

Sinner's Holiday (movie)

Smart Money (movie)

Snatched (movie)

Song of the Thin Man (movie)

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay (movie)

Taxi! (movie)

The Amityville Horror 1979 (movie)

The Amityville Horror 2005 (movie)

The Big Lebowski (movie)

The Brink 2019 (movie)

The Great Wall (movie)

The Kennel Murder Case (movie)

The Key (movie)

The Last House on the Left (movie)

The Meg (movie)

The Public Enemy (movie)

The Road to Singapore (movie)

The St. Louis Kid (movie)

The Strawberry Blonde (movie)

The Thin Man Goes Home (movie)

The Three Stooges (movie)

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (movie)

Torrid Zone (movie)

Two O'Clock Courage (movie)

Tyrel (movie)

Valentine's Day (movie)

Valley of the Sun (movie)

What’s Your Number? (movie)

What's Your Number? Ex-tended Edition (movie)

Winner Take All (movie)

Woman at War (movie)

Arriving on July 2

Dear Ms.: A Revolution in Print (movie)

My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 13 (TV show)

Arriving on July 3

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League (movie)

The Deep Three season 3 (TV show)

Arriving on July 4

Sinners (movie)

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl (movie)

Arriving on July 7

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? season 9 (TV show)

Wardens of the North season 4 (TV show)

Arriving on July 10

Back to the Frontier season 1 (TV show)

Celebrity IOU season 10 (TV show)

Isadora Moon season 1B (TV show)

Arriving on July 11

Opus (movie)

Chasing the West season 1 (TV show)

House Hunters International volume 9 season 202 (TV show)

House Hunters volume 10 season 243 (TV show)

Rage (Furia) season 1 (TV show)

Arriving on July 12

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan season 5 (TV show)

Arriving on July 14

Evil Lives Here season 18 (TV show)

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing season 3 (TV show)

Two Guys Garage season 24 (TV show)

Arriving on July 15

A Killer Among Friends season 1 (TV show)

Arriving on July 16

911: Did the Killer Call? season 1 (TV show)

Arriving on July 17

Beat Bobby Flay season 38 (TV show)

Arriving on July 18

Billy Joel: And So It Goes (movie)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives season 51 (TV show)

Family Recipe Showdown season 1 (TV show)

I Love You Forever (movie)

Arriving on July 19

Guy's Ranch Kitchen season 7B (TV show)

Zillow Gone Wild season 2 (TV show)

Arriving on July 20

Shark Week 2025 (TV show)

Teen Titans Go! season 9C (TV show)

Arriving on July 22

Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain season 1 (TV show)

Arriving on July 23

Welcome to Plathville season 7 (TV show)

Arriving on July 25

Death of a Unicorn (movie)

AEW Special Events, 2023C (TV show)

AEW Special Events, 2024C (TV show)

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic S1F: The No Heart Games (TV show)

Arriving on July 26

The Pioneer Woman season 39 (TV show)

Arriving on July 29

Worst Cooks in America season 29 (TV show)

Arriving on July 31

Don't Hate Your House with the Property Brothers season 2 (TV show)