7 new horror movies on Prime Video, Shudder, HBO Max and more in July 2025

Sinners is one of the best horror movies to stream in July 2025.

Alongside the new movies hitting cinemas in July, there are plenty of great horror films releasing across the best streaming services.

If you're not in the mood for a blockbuster, why not stay indoors and stream some of these scary offerings? There's plenty to check out this month, including Ryan Coogler's critically acclaimed Sinners, which makes its streaming debut on HBO Max this month.

Elsewhere, there are some new Shudder Originals and horror remakes to sink your teeth into, so you're well covered whatever your mood is. Here are seven horror movies you won't want to miss.

Annabelle

Annabelle - Official Main Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

When: June 1

Where: HBO Max (US); Foxtel Now (AU)

Spinning off from the iconic and utterly terrifying Conjuring franchise, Annabelle focuses on the titular cursed doll. She's become well known among horror fans, especially because she was inspired by the real doll once owned by paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

The movie follows a are attacked by members of a satanic cult that uses their old doll as a conduit to make their life miserable. In turn, this unleashes a string of paranormal events that are guaranteed to deliver some good scares.

Rings

Rings | Trailer #1 | Paramount Pictures International - YouTube Watch On

When: June 1

Where: Prime Video (US); rent or buy (UK); Stan (AU)

The Ring terrified audiences and was a huge success, so a sequel Rings was made. While it's been met with mixed reviews and perhaps doesn't reach the same highs of its predecessor, it's a fun expansion if you want to see more from the franchise.

The sequel features the same cursed tape from the original movie (both the original and the remake). The plot follows a young woman who finds herself on the receiving end of a terrifying curse that threatens to take her life in seven days – sounds familiar right?

Prometheus

Prometheus | Official US Trailer | 20th Century FOX - YouTube Watch On

When: July 1

Where: Hulu (US); Disney+ (UK, AU); Stan (AU)

Ridley Scott's fifth installment in the iconic Alien franchise is scarily good, and it happens to be one of my favorites. With a stacked ensemble cast like Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Guy Pearce, Idris Elba, Logan Marshall-Green and Charlize Theron, this movie is a must watch.

Here, explorers are sent to the darkest corner of the universe after a clue to mankind's origins is discovered, but they stumble across a threat that could cause human extinction. The sci-fi franchise continues to terrify with new additions like Alien: Earth, arriving on Hulu and Disney+ in August.

Pet Sematary

Pet Sematary (2019)- Official Trailer- Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

When: July 1

Where: Paramount+ (worldwide)

I enjoyed the 2019 remake of Pet Sematary and now you can stream it worldwide on Paramount+, which is also home to the original if you want to compare them both.

Stephen King adaptations have definitely varied in quality over the years, with the man himself having harsh words to say about some, but I had a good time with the reimagining of Pet Sematary. There's even more from that world to explore on Paramount+ too, with a prequel, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, also available to stream.

Sinners

Sinners | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

When: July 4

Where: Max (US)

US audiences are in for a real treat in July as Sinners arrives on Max. Sadly, we don't have streaming dates for the UK and Australia just yet but hopefully the movie will be available soon.

You've probably heard of Sinners by now if you haven't seen it. Everyone's been talking about it and it's got a 97% Rotten Tomatoes critical rating, so it was a huge hit with the critics too.

The movie follows twin criminal twin brothers (both played brilliantly by Michael B. Jordan) who return to their hometown, where they are confronted by a supernatural evil. It's an absolute must watch.

No Way Up

NO WAY UP | OFFICIAL TRAILER | Altitude Films - YouTube Watch On

When: July 4

Where: Shudder

The first of two exciting new Shudder movies is No Way Up, and if you have a fear of flying you might want to look away now.

In it, a group of strangers from all walks of life are thrust together when a plane crashes into the Pacific Ocean, leaving them all to band together to try and survive. But there's plenty of dangers lurking in the vastness of the ocean, including sea creatures like sharks who soon start circling the wreckage.

While it seems far fetched in places, No Way Up is a fun watch for survival horror lovers.

Push

PUSH - Official Trailer | Shudder - YouTube Watch On

When: July 11

Where: Shudder

Finally, there's the new movie Push, which sounds absolutely terrifying.

It follows a pregnant woman who is attacked by a sadistic killer, sending her into premature labor, so not only does she need to survive, she needs to keep her baby alive too.

It sounds like one of those movies I love: it has a small cast, a claustrophobic setting, and plenty of dread. It could be a solid entry into the home invasion sub-genre and I'm here for it.