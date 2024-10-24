PSA: Here are Netflix’s secret codes to see all its horror movies and shows
You can even search by sub-genre
We've all been there: Endlessly scrolling on Netflix, trying to navigate the best streaming service's admittedly huge library. But there's a better way if you're trying to narrow down your search, thanks to Netflix's secret codes.
The codes are actually pretty interesting. These shortcuts date all the way back to 2007, back when Netflix was still a DVD rental service. During that time they came up with a tagging system to categorize movies and TV shows, and these can still be used today.
Nowadays instead of DVDs, they're added onto a URL to fast-track you to find whatever you're looking for. The beginning is always 'https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/' and then you fill in the blank with any of the codes listed below.
The best Netflix horror codes
The horror genre is huge and it seems to be able to blend effortlessly with pretty much any other. Whether it's comedy horror, sci-fi horror, or even horror romance, there's plenty out there. And while Netflix does have a dedicated 'horror' category on its homepage, you might want to go deeper to find certain titles in the best Netflix movies. There's an impressive number, you might be surprised just how niche some of them go!
Here are the best codes you'll want to use, and where they take you. And if you want specific recommendations, check out TechRadar's Halloween Week for our personal favorites.
- Horror (general): 8711
- B-Horror Movies: 8195
- Creature Features: 6895
- Cult Horror Movies: 10944
- Deep Sea Horror Movies: 45028
- Foreign Horror Movies: 8654
- Goofy Horror Movies: 4021
- Horror Comedy: 89585
- High-Brow Horror: 3261672
- Monster Movies: 947
- Satanic Stories: 6998
- Slasher & Serial Killer Movies: 8646
- Small Town Scares: 81496215
- Supernatural Horror Movies: 42023
- Survival Horror: 2939659
- Teen Screams: 52147
- Vampire Horror Movies: 75804
- Werewolf Horror Movies: 75930
- Zombie Horror Movies: 75405
