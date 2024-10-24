PSA: Here are Netflix’s secret codes to see all its horror movies and shows

We've all been there: Endlessly scrolling on Netflix, trying to navigate the best streaming service's admittedly huge library. But there's a better way if you're trying to narrow down your search, thanks to Netflix's secret codes.

The codes are actually pretty interesting. These shortcuts date all the way back to 2007, back when Netflix was still a DVD rental service. During that time they came up with a tagging system to categorize movies and TV shows, and these can still be used today.

Nowadays instead of DVDs, they're added onto a URL to fast-track you to find whatever you're looking for. The beginning is always 'https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/' and then you fill in the blank with any of the codes listed below.

The best Netflix horror codes

The horror genre is huge and it seems to be able to blend effortlessly with pretty much any other. Whether it's comedy horror, sci-fi horror, or even horror romance, there's plenty out there. And while Netflix does have a dedicated 'horror' category on its homepage, you might want to go deeper to find certain titles in the best Netflix movies. There's an impressive number, you might be surprised just how niche some of them go!

Here are the best codes you'll want to use, and where they take you. And if you want specific recommendations, check out TechRadar's Halloween Week for our personal favorites.

Horror (general): 8711

B-Horror Movies: 8195

Creature Features: 6895

Cult Horror Movies: 10944

Deep Sea Horror Movies: 45028

Foreign Horror Movies: 8654

Goofy Horror Movies: 4021

Horror Comedy: 89585

High-Brow Horror: 3261672

Monster Movies: 947

Satanic Stories: 6998

Slasher & Serial Killer Movies: 8646

Small Town Scares: 81496215

Supernatural Horror Movies: 42023

Survival Horror: 2939659

Teen Screams: 52147

Vampire Horror Movies: 75804

Werewolf Horror Movies: 75930

Zombie Horror Movies: 75405

