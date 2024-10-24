Welcome to TechRadar’s Halloween Week 2024

Halloween is right around the corner and if you're looking to find the best horror movies or horror games to satisfy your thirst for the macabre, then we've got you covered. The team from across TechRadar has banded together to create a series of spooky features for you to enjoy this year.

Whether you are looking for the best horror movies and shows to watch on the best streaming services, seasonal recipes to make the most of those pumpkins that aren't being used for carving or how you can use the latest AI advancements to help elevate your Halloween party, we've covered a lot of bases. We've even compiled recommendations for less scary horror movies and shows, if comedies and animation are more your thing.

Over the next week, starting today (Thursday October 24 to next Thursday October 31), we'll be updating this guide with all the latest features, articles, opinion pieces and recommendations from across our Entertainment, Homes and AI teams to help you have the best Halloween yet. Don't worry if the list looks pretty bare for now, we'll be adding to this guide as we get closer to Halloween.

Streaming

If you are celebrating Halloween this year, you'll need plenty of things to watch. Thankfully, the best streaming services are packed with options to suit all tastes, and we've put together our favorite spooky movies and TV shows to sink your teeth into.

Beyond that, we've got first-time watches and recommendations for those new to the genre, so there's some variety going on here. Check back to see what other recommendations we have later in the week!

Terrifying slasher movies you won't want to miss

(Image credit: Prime Vido)

Slasher is a staple when it comes to horror, and there's plenty out there for you to dive into. Rowan Davies took a plunge into the sub-genre and found seven slasher horror movies you absolutely should not miss this Halloween season. They're all streaming across some of the biggest services, so they're easy to find! Let's hope the unsuspecting victims aren't...

Psychological horror movies for a different fright

(Image credit: Mubi)

Horror is exceptionally good at messing with peoples' minds. If that's the kind of thing that sends shivers down your spine, these seven psychological horror movies are for you. Mostly devoid of those big jumpy moments, these horrors rely on dread, tension, and mystery for the most part. Rowan Davies has collated a great list here, and it's bound to get you talking.

Sci-fi horror movies that'll surprise you

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Sci-fi and horror is a match made in heaven. While the genres are versatile and seem to mash with just about anything, there's something about the "unknown" that freaks people out. Aliens, distant futures, tech that's sometimes beyond our comprehension, it's all designed to scare you and these seven sci-fi horror movies definitely will. Rowan Davies has even thrown in some body horror here for good measure.