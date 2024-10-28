3 ways ChatGPT can help you have a spooky Halloween

Halloween is almost here and there's a lot to do before the spooky night arrives. Luckily, ChatGPT has your back in planning the perfect evening including putting together the perfect scary outfit and making your Halloween party a real Monster Mash.

Check out some of the ways the AI chatbot can put some spirit (real or otherwise) into your Halloween Week.

1. Upload a photo of your house and ask for decorating tips

Trying to figure out what to get for your Halloween decorations and setting up accordingly can be tricky unless you already live in a haunted mansion. This year, instead of hoping your Pinterest searches and a wander through the store will solve the dilemma, you can use ChatGPT. Just upload a photo of your house and any rooms you want to decorate into ChatGPT and ask it for fang-tastic ideas.

I got ideas for gothic lighting, suggestions for where to hang fake cobwebs, and even some ideas for funny fake tombstones. The AI also asked if I had a budget and took that into account when coming up with ideas on what to buy versus what I might want to make at home.

2. Upload a photo of yourself and ask for costume ideas

After decorating my home, I want to deck myself out in a properly scary costume. Rather than just hoping I don't pick something that everyone else is wearing, I uploaded a picture of myself and asked for costume ideas. The AI asked about any preferences or styles for costumes and then used my look to come up with potential ideas. Many were of the usual classics like Vampire and Wolfman, but ChatGPT also cited some obscure old horror movies as worth looking at and recreating their monsters.

Notably, it didn't just come up with the idea alone but laid out steps for building the costume and even a makeup tutorial for some of the monster faces. The combination of purchases and DIY meant the costumes didn't cost an arm and a leg, except for the zombie one.

3. List your favorite foods and ask what you should make as a Halloween treat

The scary tricks are fun, but Halloween is also about those sweet treats. Sure, store-bought candy is always great, but you want to step it up if you're hosting or attending a Halloween party. Coming up with creative twists on classics or brand-new recipes can be a lot of work, so I decided to ask ChatGPT for ideas based on some of my favorite dessert flavors like chocolate, caramel, and marshmallows.

The scary sugar solutions fit the theme perfectly. The AI suggested "poison" caramel apples with black caramel and edible glitter, as well as graveyard brownies using cookie tombstones and crushed Oreo grave dirt. For a savory option, should people want something a little different, the AI came up with Mummy hot dogs, which involves wrapping hot dogs in puff pastry so they look like mummy wrappings.