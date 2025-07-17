I want it, you want it, we all want it, but as it stands, there’s no news confirming Ballard season 2. The Bosch: Legacy spinoff has had astonishing success on Prime Video during its first week of release, scoring the elusive 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. These days, though, even that doesn’t guarantee a future.

Ballard, which follows LAPD detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q) as she oversees a cold case in a new department, remains the most streamed new TV show on the platform at the time of writing, with positive critical reviews flying in thick and fast. Even to someone who knows very little about how the industry works, there’s clearly more than enough evidence to commission new episodes.

But according to Maggie Q, there’s just as much chance that we could never see Ballard again if a second season isn’t green lit. The biggest shame if the new series quits while it’s ahead? We’ll never get to see the “very exciting” season 2 arc that’s been teased by Q herself.

Ballard season 2 isn’t guaranteed to be renewed by Prime Video, but a ‘very exciting’ arc would make a cancelation devastating

BALLARD - Official Trailer | Prime Video | July 9 - YouTube Watch On

Spoilers for Ballard season 1 finale ahead.

“I have no sense,” Q told The Hollywood Reporter about a potential Ballard season 2. “This industry is not what it was before. It’s barely recognizable to me, and shows are so expendable. They can throw out a show in two seconds, and it doesn’t make a ton of difference that whole worlds and livelihoods are at stake. Studios always have options. But we have a writers room, and they’ve been writing away.

“The arc for the second season is very exciting,” she confirms. “But I’ve had writers room hired before and then gotten cancelled. So everyone’s like, ‘Maggie, of course!’ I’m like, ‘No, no, no.’ There is no ‘of course.’ I am not a negative person at all. I’m a very positive person, but I’m a realist.”

Let’s recap what we know. Season 1 left off with the unexpected reveal that Councilman Jake Pearlman’s (Noah Bean) own father, Gary Pearlman (Kevin Dunn) murdered his own daughter over an alleged confrontation about his marital affair. Robert Olivas (Ricardo Chavira) was also exposed as being a dirty cop alongside being a generally terrible human (bear in mind the earlier assault accusations), but when he’s also killed off, Ballard is arrested for it.

We’ve not seen how Olivas died, but we did see Ballard draw her gun on him in the final moments of their confrontation. If season 2 never gets off the ground, Ballard is essentially stuck in jail, for possibly no good reason, for the rest of her fictional life. Not only this, but Ballard has already defied the typical crime drama stereotype by blending the personal and professional in an entirely new way, so it would be an extra shame to lose something that’s bringing us something fresh.

As far as I’m concerned, Prime Video owes it to the franchise, fans and the undoubtedly the strongest Bosch spinoff so far to give over some answers. In the meantime, you can check out everything else new on Prime Video in July 2025 to get yourself out of a post-Ballard slump.